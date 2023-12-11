5 ways Rhea Ripley can punish Dominik Mysterio for losing his title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley may not be happy with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW this week. The 26-year-old star lost his North American Championship to bitter rival Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023. Lee was chosen as Dom’s opponent by Rey Mysterio himself.

The duo kicked off WWE’s final premium live event of 2023 with some incredible action. Dominik threw everything he had at Lee, but the upstart defied every attempt. He went on to defeat the son of the person he grew up idolizing.

Now that we’ve done a little recap of the action, let’s take a look at some ways Rhea Ripley can punish Dominik Mysterio for losing his title on WWE RAW:

#5. Publicly admonish him for losing the championship

Rhea Ripley knows how to handle business. The Eradicator addressed the issues within The Judgment Day during a previous segment also involving Damian Priest and Dominik. She even told Dom Dom that he shouldn’t bother coming home if he doesn’t do what’s asked of him.

Mami could kick off WWE RAW with an in-ring promo. She could talk about what went down at NXT Deadline 2023. She could then publicly shame Dominik for dropping the North American Championship to Dragon Lee.

#4. Set up a rematch between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is, without a doubt, WWE’s workhorse of 2023. The young star has worked hundreds of house shows, televised events, and premium live events in the past 12 months. Plus, he’s defended the North American Championship across RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio has yet to initiate his rematch clause for the NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee. He might not have to wait till NXT this Tuesday. Rhea Ripley could set up a title match on his behalf without giving him the time to prepare.

#3. Tell JD McDonagh to bring back the North American Title

JD McDonagh had spent months trying to get into The Judgment Day. The former Jordan Devlin sacrificed his body just to get the faction’s approval. His efforts bore fruit finally as he was inducted into the group by his fiercest critic in Damian Priest.

Everybody in The Judgment Day knows that McDonagh is an incredible wrestler. They know he has the skills to get the job done. Rhea can potentially replace JD with Dominik as the next challenger for the North American Championship – much to Dom Dom’s shock and anger.

#2. Rhea Ripley tells Dominik to stay in NXT till he gets the title back

Dominik skipped NXT straight for the main roster. The Mysterio family scion had his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in 2020. He didn’t wrestle in NXT until March 2022, when he took on former Legado Del Fantasma member Raul Mendoza.

Rhea Ripley could effectively bar Dom Dom from further RAW or SmackDown appearances by telling him to stay in WWE’s developmental territory. She could ask him to stay in NXT till he gets the North American Championship back to The Judgment Day

#1. Kick him out of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has run Monday Night RAW for the better part of 2023. The faction has ran roughshod over the singles and tag team division of the red brand. They still pose a major threat to current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

That being said, The Judgment Day has no room for losers and that’s the message Rhea needs to get across loud and clear. She can make an example out of Dominik Mysterio by kicking him out of the group that practically took him away from his family.

WWE RAW takes place from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH, on December 11.

