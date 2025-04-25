5 Ways Roman Reigns can retaliate against Paul Heyman's new WWE alliance

Roman Reigns and CM Punk both wanted revenge on Paul Heyman after he chose to side with Seth Rollins in their main-event match on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Punk was betrayed as Heyman was not only his best friend but also extremely instrumental in launching his WWE career. Reigns felt betrayed because The Wiseman chose Punk over him.

However, he had previously mistreated Heyman, even piefacing him and pushing him to the ground just a week before The Show of Shows.

After Heyman and Rollins revealed Bron Breakker as their newest ally, The Tribal Chief and Best in the World were left lifeless in the ring. Reigns could retaliate against Paul Heyman in any of the next five ways.

#5. He could bring in a new Wiseman

Roman Reigns has relied on Paul Heyman more than any of his other advocates. Brock Lesnar is a close second, but Heyman and Punk were a duo rather than a boss and employee.

The Tribal Chief claimed to respect Heyman's guidance and wisdom, but he always made the final decision. Since he has shown that he isn't as strategic as he thinks he is, he could bring someone to his side who is family by blood.

If Reigns needs guidance from the elders, he could bring Rikishi to his side. The Hall of Famer is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos and has been vocal on social media throughout The Bloodline saga.

#4. Could use Bloodline connection with The Rock to get him fired

Throughout the last two years, The Rock has been loyal to Roman Reigns. He acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief and teamed with him at WrestleMania 40.

The Final Boss made a huge deal about appearing again ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals without a payoff. He is technically a heel, but he has never targeted his cousin.

Since the relationship was left on good terms, Reigns could use his status and converse with his cousin about the Heyman situation. The Rock could then fire The Wiseman on Roman's behalf.

#3. Roman Reigns and CM Punk could join forces ahead of Backlash

It feels like WWE is headed toward another team-up for CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Punk agreed to assist the OG Bloodline at WarGames, but only if Heyman owed him a favor.

The team won and appeared to leave on good terms. Reigns was then surprised when Punk eliminated him from Royal Rumble, which is every man for himself; he would have gladly done the same.

Since both friends/rivals feel betrayed by Heyman and his new alliance, they could join forces to face Rollins and Breakker at Backlash in May. This could lead to another addition to the new group.

#2. Roman Reigns could take Paul Heyman hostage

With Gunther shoving Michael Cole and choking Pat McAfee, perhaps WWE is putting all non-combatants on notice.

Their words and actions have consequences, and they should watch what they say, do, and whom they blindly support.

Roman Reigns is now alone, despite Bloodline members being present on both RAW and SmackDown. He could be without a plan and might take the drastic measure of kidnapping Heyman.

Stars have invaded their rivals' homes, and abductions happen every now and then. It's what he does if he takes his former Wiseman hostage will have everyone talking.

#1. Another OG Bloodline reunion

The easiest thing bookers could do is reunite the OG Bloodline once more. Each star has taken a different path, with Jey Uso currently enjoying the most success as World Heavyweight Champion.

Sami Zayn is a member of RAW, while Jimmy Uso appears whenever he likes, despite being a member of SmackDown. Roman and Punk will likely battle against Heyman's new alliance for a few months before anything bigger happens.

If The Tribal Chief takes a few months off, he could return to set up another WarGames match with the OG Bloodline. His side could face off against Rollins and whoever else Heyman adds to his stable.

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More