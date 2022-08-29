5 ways Roman Reigns could lose, but remain champion at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns walks into what is his biggest test yet as champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. He will take on Drew McIntyre, whom the Tribal Chief has defeated in all their previous encounters.

Reigns has been champion for an eternity now, and fans are backing McIntyre to end his run at the top in Cardiff. But if there's one thing we have learned about the latter, it's that he always finds a way to win. The Tribal Chief's methods are far from virtuous, but they are results-oriented and get the job done.

As such, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will try his best to beat The Scottish Warrior or lose without losing his titles. Here's a look at five ways in which Roman Reigns could lose, but remain champion at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5 On our list of ways in which Roman Reigns could lose, but remain champion at WWE Clash at the Castle: Have The Bloodline attack Drew McIntyre mid-match

This could have been some foreshadowing

This is the simplest and most effective way for Roman Reigns to ensure that he walks out of Cardiff with his titles. Having his Bloodline attack Drew McIntyre while the match is going on will draw disqualification, making the champion retain.

It will no doubt be a cheap finish, and the only silver lining would be Reigns having a loss on his resume. However, he wouldn't mind at the very least if it meant he could rob McIntyre of his chances at becoming champion.

#4 He gets himself disqualified by doing something illegal

We know Roman Reigns is a man with a relatively short fuse. He tends to blow up when things don't go his way. If you want an example, look no further than his match with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at the Royal Rumble premium live event. He snapped and relentlessly attacked him to take a DQ loss at the event.

WWE could book the same finish and have Reigns lose via disqualification when he does something illegal to Drew McIntyre. This would also allow him to keep his titles. A steel chair assault, a low blow, landing a hit using the belt itself, there are literally countless ways in which he could orchestrate a favorable result.

#3 Drew McIntyre accidentally gets himself disqualified

The Scotsman will have to wrestle clean at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is a no-nonsense superstar and is well aware of the intensity he has to bring to Cardiff if he is to dethrone the champion. However, he will find himself battling against the champion's advantage, which states that he cannot become champion if he wins by disqualification or countout.

If McIntyre were to snap at Roman Reigns' dirty tricks and do something illegal, that would be the end of his championship hopes. Whether it's an angry chair shot or using Angela during the match, there are many ways in which it could all go wrong for him. If The Scottish Warrior is to walk out of Clash at the Castle with the titles, he will need to keep his emotions in check.

#2 Reigns deliberately tries to stay outside the ring

McIntyre will need to watch out even when he is outside the ring

Countout is another enemy Drew McIntyre will have to navigate at Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns will only be keen to exploit his champion's advantage, and could arrive in Wales planning to stay out of the ring and suffer a countout loss.

McIntyre will no doubt try his best to put Reigns back in the ring, but he could find himself fighting him at ringside during the referee's count. The Bloodline could also stand in his way as he tries to push The Head of the Table back in. The two-time WWE Champion would be furious if their interference resulted in their cousin missing the referee's count.

#1 Reigns walks out of the match and gets counted out

Roman Reigns could also just walk away from the match and not return. It's as simple as grounding his opponent for a bit, taking the titles and walking out. Such an ending would tick everyone watching off, but it would allow him to keep his titles.

As such, Drew McIntyre will have to prepare for this scenario. What makes his match against Reigns so exciting is the fact that it will be a physical and psychological war. If he chases after The Tribal Chief, he better bring him back into the ring before the ten-count. The Scottish Warrior may want to practice some sprints up the ramp before he steps into the ring to fight.

Will Roman Reigns retain his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 times Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars went off the script

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil