5 ways RVD's WWE title run should've been different 

RVD was recently announced for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Van Dam will join Kane, Molly Holly, The Great Khali and Eric Bischoff.

Van Dam has had a career spanning decades. He's had memorable moments in multiple promotions. Fans still look back fondly on his high-flying offense and memorable character work.

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

RVD is also known for collecting gold everywhere he goes, from ECW to Impact. He's even amassed a fair amount of gold during his multiple WWE runs.

One of Van Dam's most significant moments came when he won the WWE Championship at One Night Stand in 2006. The fan-favorite toppled John Cena in a fantastic match. The roar of the diehard ECW fans in attendance only added to the moment's atmosphere.

Unfortunately, the subsequent title run didn't live up to the hype. Many were left disappointed by the circumstances surrounding RVD's title run, as he lost both his WWE and ECW titles after just a few weeks.

The most memorable moment was the title win itself. RVD didn't get a chance to do much as an ill-timed police stop derailed any plans for the Whole F'n Show. With hindsight being 20/20, we can now look back and think of how RVD's dual-title run should've been different.

#5. RVD should've won the title on his own

RVD One Night Stand 2006

As great as RVD's title win was, it came with an asterisk. It was great to see Van Dam beat the golden goose in John Cena. He should've been able to beat him on his own, however.

Advertisement

When Van Dam won the title at One Night Stand, many remember him hoisting the belt while surrounded by the ECW fateful. That image will live forever in our heads as fans.

What was quick to forget is that RVD didn't really win the big one on his own. An assist from Edge, who had been feuding with Cena at the time, is what finally did Big Match John in.

The moment was cool. Edge snuck into the ring disguised with a biker's helmet. The swerve did have an ECW vibe to it. RVD should've gone over on his own, though. A clean win over the franchise player would've made RVD's title win (and run) feel that much more special.

1 / 5 NEXT