5 Ways Stephanie McMahon could return to WWE in the future

Last month, Stephanie McMahon revealed in a tweet that she was taking a leave from her duties as the Chief Brand Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, shocking the WWE Universe.

Fans and wrestling personalities erupted with speculation on why she was leaving and its implications. Various conflicting reports have discussed potential reasons for her leave of absence.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Fans may never know the true reason Stephanie is gone. Since she mentioned that she would return to the business in the future, fans will be eager to see what she ends up doing. There are plenty of options for her potential return to the fold.

Below are five ways Stephanie McMahon could make her return to WWE in the future.

#5. Stephanie McMahon could appoint new general managers

Eric Bischoff and Adam Pearce

Aside from the occasional appearance of Mr. McMahon, the only authority figure on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT 2.0 is Adam Pearce. Sonya Deville was previously his partner before she returned to being a full-time in-ring performer.

With RAW and SmackDown being two distinct brands, having one authority figure representing both feels odd. How can the on-air boss represent both if the two shows are supposed to rival one another? When the red and blue brand combats for supremacy at WWE Survivor Series, who does Pearce cheer on?

Stephanie McMahon could return to television to appoint one or two new general managers. These new authority figures could represent the brands independently, like when Eric Bischoff controlled RAW and Stephanie herself ran SmackDown.

#4. She could announce details about the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Stephanie taking a leave of absence from WWE was a shocking announcement. However, there's been other such news bits in the past few months. One such shock was when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE while RAW was on the air.

The duo was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions during their walkout. As a result of their decision, WWE suspended the duo without pay and vacated the titles.

If Stephanie McMahon returns to the company, she might announce the upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company has been quiet regarding the belts since announcing the tournament. McMahon could offer valuable insight into the future of the titles.

#3. Stephanie could be a babyface authority figure

While the previous options are possible, another interesting path exists. The Billion Dollar Princess could return to WWE television in a role that would keep her on-screen more often.

Stephanie McMahon could be a babyface general manager representing either RAW or SmackDown. While she has primarily served as a heel during her 20-plus-year career, she also has experience of being a babyface. Hence, she could fit in.

#2. She could return as a full-time heel authority figure

Stephanie McMahon would be a fun babyface general manager. That said, The Billion Dollar Princess is almost always at her best when she's a villain. World Wrestling Entertainment even made an episode of WWE Evil in honor of her villainous work.

McMahon could return to a full-time on-screen role as a heel general manager. She's always been successful at getting negative reactions from the audience.

There's also a lot of talent she's never interacted with on-screen before or has only briefly appeared with. New interactions could make for entertaining television.

#1. Stephanie McMahon could seek the control of the company

Stephanie and Vince McMahon

In 2016, Shane McMahon returned to WWE after spending years away from the company. His comeback saw him interrupt a segment with Mr. McMahon and Stephanie. Vince feared his son wanted to take over the family business.

In 2022 or the future, whenever Stephanie McMahon does return to the fold, she can do something similar. Given the rumored tension between the McMahon family, WWE could capitalize on the speculation. The Billion Dollar Princess could attempt to seize control of the company.

Of course, it isn't likely the two would compete against one another for a spot at this stage. Instead, they can have WWE Superstars represent them. Whether on a singles match or a premium live event, Team Vince vs. Team Stephanie for the control of WWE would be very entertaining.

It remains to be seen if Stephanie McMahon will return to her regular duties at World Wrestling Entertainment. To learn more about some of Stephanie's biggest and best matches, click here.

