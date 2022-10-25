5 ways The Bella Twins could make their WWE return

Could The Bella Twins return to WWE in the future? It is certainly a possibility that the Hall of Fame duo could find their way back into World Wrestling Entertainment programming sooner rather than later.

Nikki Bella discussed a potential return to wrestling earlier this year with TV Insider ahead of their A&E Biography special. She mentioned that wrestling never leaves anybody, and that nobody truly retires. Nikki also said that if the right opportunity came where it'd benefit other superstars on the roster, they'd jump at the chance to return.

While The Bellas were in active competition, the women's tag team wrestling scene in WWE barely existed. Nowadays, however, WWE has two separate divisions dedicated to women's tag team wrestling, with gold on both NXT and the main roster.

Two Hall of Famers with immense popularity could greatly help the divisions, but they'd be useful in just about any role. If Nikki & Brie Bella are to return to action in the company, what should they do? What is the best possible direction for The Bella Twins to take in a potential WWE return?

Below are five ways The Bella Twins could make their WWE return.

#5. The Bella Twins could challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is a faction that majorly appears on WWE Monday Night RAW. The stable consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. They first formed earlier this year when Bayley returned to programming at WWE SummerSlam.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were revealed to be Bayley's partners-in-crime. Since then, the trio have regularly attacked and beaten down their opposition on both RAW and SmackDown. During the red brand's show on September 12th, Kai and SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

While Damage CTRL makes for an impressive group, the women's tag team division is still fairly light. Not enough teams exist on the roster and those that do aren't given enough time to be fully established. The Bella Twins challenging for titles they've never had could give the division a spotlight it wouldn't usually have while also allowing WWE to start building up other teams in the background.

#4. Nikki and Brie could be used to elevate an up-and-coming or unestablished duo

The Bella Twins are well-known superstars. They've been affiliated with WWE for almost fifteen years now. They starred in Total Divas and Total Bellas and regularly appeared in other television programming, sometimes even hosting reality and competition shows unrelated to wrestling altogether.

When it comes to notoriety, few women in wrestling today can match the name value of The Bellas. Due to their veteran status and popularity, it could be argued that the twins wouldn't need to hold tag team gold. Instead, they may benefit the roster in other ways.

If Nikki and Brie battled a duo who aren't currently the tag team champions, it'd offer more screen-time for the women, and a non-title feud adds depth to the division. Their notoriety could also help boost the status of an under-card team or a pair of solo competitors looking to break into the tag team ranks.

#3. They could shockingly appear on NXT to challenge for the tag gold

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

While Nikki and Brie Bella could show up on the main roster, the twins could shock the world by taking a different route entirely. The Bella Twins could potentially show up during NXT on the USA Network instead of either RAW or SmackDown.

If The Bella Twins do show up on NXT, they'll likely pursue the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. The reigning champions are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The duo won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match back in August. They defeated Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Toxic Attraction, and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

The twins on NXT would be an incredibly intriguing dynamic. They're grizzled veterans compared to the young stars of the developmental brand. The two would likely get more eyes on the product and elevate the women on the show, regardless of whether or not they win the gold.

#2. Nikki Bella could return as a solo star with Brie as her manager

WHEW! These ladies RAN the Divas Division in 2015. And let's not forget ladies, Nikki Bella is and always will be the longest reigning Divas Champion is WWE history

While The Bella Twins are best known as a pair, they never held tag team gold together. While Nikki and Brie were active superstars, tag team titles for the women were just a dream. While they're a reality today, there's no guarantee the two Hall of Famers would necessarily pursue tag team gold.

Nikki and Brie are both accomplished singles wrestlers. Both women held the Divas Championship, with Nikki holding the title twice and having a record-long reign with the belt.

While both superstars had solo success, Nikki Bella certainly went further and is more synonymous with being champion. If the two stars do return to action, it may as singles competitors. There's even a chance that Fearless Nikki could challenge for the WWE RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship while Brie serves as her manager. The combination has been a winning formula in the past.

#1. The Bellas could call out Sasha Banks and Naomi in to entice them to return to WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two talented stars won the titles together at WrestleMania, dethroning the former titleholders Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Unfortunately, their time as champions ended in controversy when The Boss & Glow walked out during a live taping of WWE RAW back in May. The two former singles champions were then suspended indefinitely and are yet to return to action.

If Banks and Naomi are returning to the promotion, an interesting way to bring them back could be for a team to call them out. The Bella Twins could make their return to the company and then taunt The Boss & Glow on TV for several weeks until Naomi and Sasha finally return to shut them up. A non-title tag team rivalry in addition to the title feud could help the division considerably, especially with such big stars.

