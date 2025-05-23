5 ways The Wyatt Sicks could return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have not appeared on WWE television since December 2024. The faction was defeated by The Final Testament in a 6-man tag team match on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW.

Uncle Howdy was pinned during the match, and the faction used the transfer window to switch from RAW to SmackDown following the loss. However, the mysterious group has not made an appearance on the blue brand yet, but a recent report revealed that they are in town for tonight's episode of SmackDown in Savannah, Georgia.

Listed below are five ways The Wyatt Sicks could return tonight on SmackDown.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks could interfere in the WWE Tag Team Championship match tonight on SmackDown

SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Street Profits are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and will be putting the titles on the line on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be defending the titles against Nathan Frazer and Axion (Fraxiom) later tonight on the blue brand.

The Wyatt Sicks may be planning on interfering in the title match on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy's group could attack The Street Profits and make it known that they are going after the WWE Tag Team Championships in the weeks ahead.

#4. The group may try to recruit a new member

Aleister Black returned to WWE on the April 25 episode of SmackDown after spending several years in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran will be in action against LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura tonight in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Black could be a natural fit for The Wyatt Sicks, and the faction may decide to approach him later tonight on SmackDown. The group could help Black win his Money in the Bank qualifying match and announce that he was the newest member of the faction during tonight's show.

#3. The faction could attack Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 last month. Travis Scott showed up during the match, and Cena capitalized on the distraction to emerge victorious.

The American Nightmare could make his return during tonight's episode of SmackDown and receive an unexpected interruption. The Wyatt Sicks may have selected Rhodes as their next target and could brutally attack the 39-year-old on SmackDown.

#2. Uncle Howdy's group could help Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair did not compete in 2024 due to a major injury but returned in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The veteran won the match but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Flair will be competing against Zelina Vega and Giulia in a Money in the Bank qualifying match later tonight on SmackDown. Alexa Bliss has been trying to converse with Charlotte Flair in recent weeks on SmackDown, but the 39-year-old does not appear to be interested in an alliance.

Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks could help Flair qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match tonight to persuade her into aligning with the faction.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could take over SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the June 17, 2024, edition of WWE RAW and unleashed a brutal backstage attack. Chad Gable was busted open, and the faction went on to have a rivalry with the leader of American Made last year.

Uncle Howdy and his faction may be planning on doing something similar tonight on SmackDown. The group could take over WWE SmackDown during the closing moments of tonight's show and orchestrate another backstage attack. This would lead to an interesting storyline for the faction, as the SmackDown stars they attacked would be out for revenge in the weeks ahead.

