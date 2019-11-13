5 Ways to make King Corbin's reign more meaningful

Thato Diale

King Corbin

King Corbin has had an eventful year in WWE, to say the least. From being victorious at WrestleMania 35 against the retiring Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle, to competing for the Universal Championship on multiple occasions and more recently, winning the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. King Corbin has achieved quite a lot in 2019. However, it is safe to say that his reign as King has left much to be desired.

The tournament not only produced a number of excellent matches, but it shone a light on talented superstars such as Cedric Alexander and Chad Gable AKA Shorty G. King Corbin's reign could be used to put over other underutilized Superstars such as Ali and Apollo Crews, or his reign could be one of terror, where The Lone Wolf destroys every Superstar in his path. We discuss five ways in which WWE could make King Corbin's reign much more meaningful below:

#5 Form a Stable

Corbin has always worked well inside a group

We have seen the destruction that Corbin is capable of when he is part of a villainous group and WWE should draw inspiration from his time alongside Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Implementing that same formula in his reign as King will stand him in good stead.

The Lone Wolf delivered on his promise and defeated Reigns in the main event of SmackDown last Friday, after an interference from the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Their interjection into this match was not explained, but that can easily be done with a backstage segment this week on the Blue brand. This alliance between these three Superstars does make sense though.

With The New Day settling into their seventh reign as tag team champions, and teams like The Revival ahead of Roode and Ziggler in the pecking order, putting them alongside Corbin would most certainly not hurt them in any way.

The heel faction could terrorize the SmackDown roster for many months and halt the progress of other Superstars while King Corbin ascends. It's working on Monday nights with The O.C, so it can be as effective with Corbin, Roode and Ziggler.

