5 ways Triple H has changed the WWE product during his first year in charge

On July 22, 2022, the WWE landscape changed forever when Chairman and Head of Creative Vince McMahon suddenly announced his retirement. After over 40 years in charge of the company's business and creative decisions, McMahon was replaced in the latter duties by Triple H.

The Game's influence on the product was felt almost immediately, and he has arguably gone from strength to strength ever since. His regime has broken multiple attendance, revenue, and engagement records, arguably bringing back a section of lapsed fans to the company. But what are the biggest modifications he has made to the product?

Here are five of the changes Triple H has made to the WWE product in his first year in charge

#5. There has been better integration with NXT in the Triple H era

Apart from a few spurts in direct competition with AEW, WWE NXT didn't feel integrated with RAW and SmackDown under Vince McMahon. The former black-and-gold brand mostly served as a feeder system for the two main shows, often feeling neglected by The Chairman. Triple H has taken a different approach, sending several of his biggest stars to the third brand regularly.

This has helped the Orlando-based show gain considerable viewership while helping the main roster rehabilitate underutilized talents like Baron Corbin.

This improved synergy could smoothen NXT stars' transitions to the main roster in the future and help the developmental brand grow to a level similar to RAW and SmackDown in the near future.

#4. The Triple H regime of WWE has handled part-time legends well than the Vince McMahon era

RAW is XXX showed a stark contrast between Triple H and Vince McMahon's handling of legends

Triple H's predecessor Vince McMahon sometimes relied too much on part-time legends for the WWE Universe's liking. Especially in the Chairman's final years, his usage of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in the main event scene rubbed fans the wrong way, sparking accusations that he could no longer create stars.

The Game has greatly remedied that, bringing back legends only where it makes sense and using them to elevate young talent. Lesnar, Edge, and more sporadic performers like John Cena have been used to this effect, with the younger generation being trusted to carry the show.

The biggest signs of this shift in attitude can be seen in the scarcity of part-timers in the 2023 Royal Rumble and the refreshing usage of legends at RAW XXX. Perhaps the most telling sign is Goldberg's absence from the product since HHH took over.

#3. More focus on long-term storytelling

Over the final decade or so of his regime, Vince McMahon was notorious for making last-minute changes to plans just minutes before shows.

These were sometimes strokes of genius, but more often than not, they caused frustration amongst talent and made shows feel disjointed. Storylines lasted a few weeks at most and were sometimes ended abruptly and without explanation.

Triple H has drastically changed this aspect of the product, reportedly laying out major storylines months in advance. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are prime examples of this long-term planning, evolving into centerpieces of their respective shows through patient buildup. Such long-term, subtle, layered storytelling had become a lost art under the previous regime.

#2. More focus on the tag team and mid-card divisions

The Game has elevated WWE's mid-card and tag team titles to main event-worthy attractions

For years before Triple H took over WWE's creative duties, the tag team and mid-card titles were often treated as afterthoughts. The tag titles rarely main evented premium live events and were often used as stepping stones in singles feuds. The Intercontinental and United States titles, on the other hand, barely made it to PLEs for long stretches of time.

One of The Game's best decisions has been to rectify this by handling them with the respect they so richly deserve. The Intercontinental Championship is flying high on the imperious shoulders of Gunther. At the same time, Austin Theory has successfully defended the United States Title against John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley, among others. The tag titles, meanwhile, headlined WrestleMania 39.

These championships have headlined weekly television multiple times, and they now feel the most prestigious they have in years.

#1. Triple H's biggest change has been shaking up the WWE roster

Bray Wyatt had one of the most epic returns of the Triple H era

Arguably the biggest change the Triple H regime instituted was rehiring several talents released by the previous team in recent years. After taking over creative, The Game brought back many of his trusted NXT former black-and-gold stars to the company in a staggered fashion. He also called up several NXT stars like Solo Sikoa and integrated them into the main roster.

This infused new blood into the roster, opening up new possible feuds and alliances and laying the foundations for the future. While not all returns and callups were instant hits, it is undeniable that Triple H's fingerprints can be seen all over the current WWE roster as compared to one year ago.

