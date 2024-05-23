5 Ways Uncle Howdy must pay tribute to Bray Wyatt upon WWE return - New faction, Firefly Fun House & more

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sadly passed away at the age of 36 last year. He left behind a loving family and countless adoring fans. The Eater of Worlds certainly made an impact during his short time in the company, and now one of his creations is rumored to be returning.

Uncle Howdy is a mysterious figure that was aligned with Bray Wyatt. The character was supposedly portrayed by Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, and there have been rumors about his return. Someone tookover WWE's WhatsApp channel earlier today and many believe it was Uncle Howdy behind the cryptic messages. There have been rumors of Howdy showing up at WWE King and Queen of the Ring but nothing has been confirmed.

Listed below are five ways Uncle Howdy can pay tribute to Bray Wyatt during his WWE return:

#5. Uncle Howdy could return to WWE with a lantern

Bray Wyatt had a unique ability to captivate the WWE Universe. He would often bring a lantern to the ring with him during his entrance and Uncle Howdy could do the same.

Uncle Howdy could take aspects from Bray Wyatt's character and implement them into his presentation. The mysterious figure being seen with a lantern would be a subtle way to pay homage to Wyatt's character.

#4. Uncle Howdy could cut a promo from a rocking chair

Many wrestling fans also enjoy horror films and there aren't too many things creepier than an old rocking chair. Bray Wyatt cut several promos from the chair during his career and it was very effective.

Uncle Howdy could cut a promo upon his return and deliver the message from a rocking chair. Wrestling fans would likely instantly recognize the tribute and it would be a great way to keep Bray Wyatt's memory alive during Uncle Howdy's story in WWE.

#3. He could bring back the Firefly Funhouse

Uncle Howdy could bring back the Firefly Fun House upon his return to the company. It has been a long time since fans heard from Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, Merci the Buzzard, and the other characters in the Firefly Fun House.

Bo Dallas has shown that he can be an entertaining promo in the past, and he could decide to bring the puppets back to the product. The Firefly Fun House was wildly entertaining with Bray Wyatt as the host, and it would be great to see it return with Uncle Howdy at the helm.

#2. Alexa Bliss could finally return

WWE star Alexa Bliss has not been seen since Royal Rumble 2023. She was defeated by Bianca Belair at the premium live event and Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron after the match. He mocked Bliss for not being in control of her career and laughed at her following the loss.

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy could have reconnected in recent months and may be planning to return together. Bliss was aligned with Wyatt when he portrayed The Fiend, but betrayed him at WrestleMania 37. The veteran could decide to align with Uncle Howdy when she returns as a way to right the wrong and pay tribute to her friend.

#1. Uncle Howdy could create a new version of The Wyatt Family

Instead of being mysterious, Uncle Howdy could return and announce that he is the brother of Bray Wyatt. He could debut a new version of the Wyatt Family, or perhaps the long-rumored Wyatt 6 faction is finally unveiled.

Erick Rowan has reportedly signed a new deal with the company and Braun Strowman recently returned as well. Uncle Howdy could convince Alexa Bliss, Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and anyone else to join a new version of the Wyatt Family. The new faction would serve as a way to remind fans of Wyatt, and to see his vision live on for years to come on WWE television.