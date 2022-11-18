5 ways WWE could add some hype to Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE will present Survivor Series: Wargames on November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It promises to be a spectacular watch with the WarGames theme attached to it.

Triple H and his team have already generated some major buzz with their booking for the show so far. The WarGames match is one of the best stipulations the company has on offer. With two such matches already confirmed, we can expect some major carnage a week from now.

However, as good as everything has been, there is always a way to do things better. We present five ways WWE could add some hype to Survivor Series: WarGames and make it an all-timer of a premium live event.

#5. Book a championship match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series: WarGames

We want to see these two throw down in a proper match

Austin Theory's failed cash-in on RAW last week was panned by fans. However, WWE had Theory undergo a change in character and obliterate Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler a week later. The Bobby Lashley card also remains, and the company can play it for a hype match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Rollins and Lashley are yet to have a proper battle for the former's United States Championship. WWE can book this showdown and have the two men settle their issues once and for all. Given how heelish The All Mighty has been acting recently, the company can also pull the trigger on a long-overdue face turn for The Visionary.

#4. Charlotte Flair returns at the show as the final member of Bianca Belair's team

Flair returning at Survivor Series would send everyone into rapture

Heading into Survivor Series: WarGames, the women's match is missing one participant. While Bayley's team has all five members locked in, Bianca Belair's only has four. We may get the identity of the fifth member soon, but Triple H and team should hold off on the revelation.

The wrestling world will go crazy if the final member of Belair's group turns out to be the returning Charlotte Flair. What will be even crazier is if she does a Kevin Owens and turns up on the day to shock Bayley and her team.

The Queen taking part in the upcoming war will be royally accurate, and that is why we hope she returns at Survivor Series to join The EST and her band of sisters.

#3. AJ Styles' match against Finn Balor is bumped up into a third WarGames match

Let's be honest - as much as we would all love to see AJ Styles and Finn Balor wrestle a banger of a singles match, the real money is in their respective factions playing some WarGames. The rivalry between The O.C. and The Judgment Day has been burning for a while, and we feel it should come to a head at Survivor Series.

Having more WarGames matches is always a good thing. As such, a contest that sees Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson take on Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest would be a fantastic watch. The chaos these men would bring to the table (including using actual tables) would get the show off to a banger of a start and set the mood early.

On second thought, why let only those men orchestrate the carnage....

#2. WWE tries out an Intergender WarGames match with The O.C. and The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has been attacking male competitors for fun recently. Fans have reacted positively to that bit of booking. However, for it to truly make a statement, she has to take on some men inside the ring.

As such, it would be monumental if WWE goes one better and allows Ripley to take part in the aforementioned WarGames match at Survivor Series. Her taking the fight to AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would be the kind of thing that gets immortalized on highlight reels.

The company could have The Nightmare execute some power moves on her male rivals and of course Mia Yim, who will have to be added to the match to make it a 4v4 affair.

Some fans may question the inclusion of Ripley and Yim in a second WarGames match after they have already been booked to fight inside one. To that, we have to say this - these are two of the toughest women on the main roster, and having them pull double duty would be best for business.

#1. Kevin Owens joins The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline and gets to Sami Zayn

A couple of months ago, Kevin Owens confronted Sami Zayn and The Usos, questioning why his longtime friend was wasting his time with The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce passionately defended his dawgs, but in the time that has passed, his presence has only caused more tension within the group.

It is all but certain that Zayn will be joining Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos in their fight against The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre. As such, the babyfaces will need a fifth member to even the odds. Owens could be that member due to his history with The Master Strategist and his previous experience inside the WarGames setting.

We have no doubt that wrestling fans will lose their minds if KO manages to make his friend see the light and turn on The Bloodline. It would rob us of some Ucey moments, but kick-start a storyline for the ages.

Reigns and company taking an L at Survivor Series would also be a monumental upset, and that could be made possible with The Prizefighter's inclusion. Book it, Trips.

