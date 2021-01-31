5 Ways WWE could book Edge's return at Royal Rumble

WWE has confirmed that the 2021 Royal Rumble will be kick-started by Randy Orton and his arch-rival Edge. The two former Rated-RKO tag team partners are set to enter the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The news was initially announced on WWE Backstage and will see the two arch-rivals reignite their long-term rivalry.

Starting off the Royal Rumble is something that most Superstars preferably like to avoid and the same could be said for Randy Orton and the returning Edge. However, the plus point of this remains the fact that both The Viper and The Rated-R Superstar will be presented with the equal opportunity of eliminating each other right at the beginning of the match.

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

That being said, Randy Orton will definitely have more momentum on his side compared to Edge. Especially given the antics he has pulled off on RAW, as of late after setting The Fiend on fire at WWE TLC 2020 but also hitting an RKO on Alexa Bliss, against whom he has been going back-and-forth lately.

On the downside though, this year's event promises to be one of the more unusual in the pay-per-view's history, as the show is set to take place behind closed doors, with no fans in attendance. This also means that there won't be a live audience in the building to greet Edge's second successive return to WWE at Royal Rumble.

With that being said, here are five ways how WWE could book Edge's Royal Rumble 2021.

#5. Edge gets some retribution on Randy Orton by instantly eliminating him

Edge will look to get back at Randy Orton

The last time Edge was seen on WWE television was at the Backlash pay-per-view in 2020. The Rated-R Superstar was in action against Randy Orton in a rematch from WrestleMania 36 but ended up losing the bout.

In the aftermath of the match, it was announced that Edge had suffered a torn tricep and the former WWE World Champion would be sidelined for at least four to eight months. This past week on Monday Night RAW though, Edge finally made his return and announced his entry into the Rumble.

With The Rated-Superstar set to start-off the Royal Rumble with Randy Orton, Edge will aim to get some retribution on his nemesis. And WWE could do so by having the latter eliminate The Viper instantly at the Rumble and kill off his chances to headline WrestleMania 37.