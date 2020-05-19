5 Ways WWE can make history with this year's Money in the Bank contract 

Will WWE make history with this year's Money in the Bank contract?

The 2020 Money in the Bank has already made history in a number of ways. It was the first time that the Money in the Bank contract had been decided in a match at WWE HQ, before then becoming the first time the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match was for the Raw Women's Championship itself.

Of course, this now means that the Women's Money in the Bank contract has been used and there is no longer the risk of a cash-in for current Raw Women's Champion Asuka. Instead, it appears that the focus will be on the men's Money in the Bank contract as Otis weighs up his chances of becoming Universal Champion.

Handing Otis the Money in the Bank contract for the first time has opened the door to a number of possibilities for the company to make more history.

#5. The Money in the Bank contract could be given away

The Money in the Bank contract has been won and cashed in a number of times over the past 15 years with a handful of these cash-in's being unsuccessful.

That being said, there has never been a Money in the Bank winner who has handed the contract to someone else without losing it in a match or having it stolen.

One of the main rumors surrounding Otis' Money in the Bank win is that he's so infatuated with Mandy Rose that he could decide to give her the contract and allow her to cash in on Bayley.

After all, Rose has been on the main roster now for a number of years and doesn't look to be getting any closer to a Championship reign, so Otis could make the decision to kick start her career rather than his own.