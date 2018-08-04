5 ways WWE could involve John Cena in SummerSlam 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 04 Aug 2018, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cena is still the biggest draw in the company.

WWE loves to call John Cena a polarising figure, and to be quite honest there is no other better term to describe the wavy popularity of the 16 time World Champion, as fans opinion about the man can change on a dime. So, whether you love him or love to hate him, you cannot deny that Cena holds a special place in the WWE, as ever since he became a part-time wrestler, the company has lacked that star power they so dearly need, and Cena's star power is something WWE needs soon.

As Summerslam 2018 is on the horizon, WWE regularly cranks out their biggest stars to participate in the biggest matches of the year, as the biggest party/event of the summer is possibly the second most important pay-per-view on the company's calendar just behind Wrestlemania. From Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey gracing the huge stage to countless other veterans of the squared circle battling each other, one superstar is missing from that star-studded line up is missing and his name is John Cena. As rumors have indicated, Cena will probably miss out on Summerslam this year, and that would be a huge blow to the company.

Cena has become synonymous with Summerslam over the years, as he has produced some of the most memorable matches in the pay-per-view's history alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Batista. However, this year the status of Cena is uncertain as it is not entirely sure whether WWE would book him on the show due to his busy non-wrestling schedule these days. But if WWE could get Cena to return to the event he has elevated in the past, WWE could include him in these storylines that require little to no build.

#1 Facing the hottest young talent on Smackdown Live

A match that would outshine the narrative at play.

John Cena has faced countless veterans and young athletes in his time with the WWE, and some of those matches have gone on to become bonafide modern day classics, but as Cena settles into a veteran role himself, it is clear that he works better with younger talent than opposed to aging veterans.

There is no more evidence to support these notion than his battles in the past with the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn, who have all pushed Cena the extra mile to get standout performances from '" the leader of the Cenation."

And currently on the main roster stands one of the hottest young talents in the WWE today- Andrade "Cien" Almas. Almas has all the tools necessary to become the number one superstar in the entire WWE one day, as his remarkable athletic ability, his undeniable charisma, and his perfect manager Zelina Vega, give him an edge over most superstars in the wrestling landscape today. Moreover, throw in the rumors that Vince McMahon is pleased with Almas, and you have a star with endless possibilities on the main roster.

The only thing Almas needs is a push that can guide him to the top of WWE, and who better to give him that monster push than John Cena himself. Now, most of you would be thinking about Cena's terrible history with burying young talent, but judging from Cena's recent history over the past few years it feels as if his 'shoveling days' are behind him for good. From losing to AJ Styles more times than you care to remember to putting over countless young NXT superstars, WWE could use Cena for one last job- to make Almas a megastar.

This programme can start with Cena returning to Smackdown Live during this build up to Smackdown Live, and assess the shifting landscape of the blue brand. Cena could address Randy Orton's clever jab at him being a part-time merchandising machine, and echo to the WWE Universe that even though he unconvincingly lost to the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, he can still go toe to toe with the best the WWE has to offer.

And this would be a perfect opportunity for Zelina Vega to come out and lay out a challenge for Cena, which would be a match between himself and Andrade "Cien" Almas at Summerslam 2018. This match would make perfect sense as Almas' role on Smackdown Live right now is that of a young talent out prove he is the best on the brand, as his recent battle with AJ Styles was all about that theme.

Also, it would make sense for Almas to actually go over in this match, as Cena won his match last year at Summerslam against Baron Corbin and he has recovered from his loss against the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble by defeating Triple H.

Therefore, Cena putting over Almas in a classic would be the best way for "El Idolo" to gain traction in the WWE, as WWE prepares to strap a rocket on him and send him to the top.

1 / 5 NEXT