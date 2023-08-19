5 ways WWE legend Edge could retire

Edge wrestled against Sheamus in the main event of the latest edition of SmackDown, which could be marked as the last match of the Rated-R Superstar. The WWE Hall of Famer also received a massive ovation from his hometown crowd in Toronto. Even after defeating Sheamus in that match, they both hugged each other.

Moreover, after the show went off the air, The Rated-R Superstar took the mic and delivered a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe. Despite this, if the 49-year-old veteran hasn't officially retired from the company, let's discuss five ways the Rated-R Superstar could retire from the Stamford-based Promotion.

#5. Edge farewell tour in WWE

If Edge hasn't retired from WWE, the company could plan a proper retirement or farewell tour. Also, if the WWE's contract with him has expired, then he could sign a short-term extension for having a farewell tour. This could be something that the WWE legend deserves.

In the past, Kurt Angle also retired from the company after a retirement tour culminating at WrestleMania 35. In the case of Edge, the company could plan his final match at WrestleMania next year.

#4. One last World Heavyweight Championship reign

Another way the WWE legend could retire is by having one last World Championship reign before hanging up his boots. He is already a multi-time World Champion in the company, and having one last World title reign is something that fans indeed expect from him.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are the title holders of world titles in their respective brands. The WWE veteran already has a great history with both of them. Another feud will surely rejuvenate their rivalry and create anticipation among fans about whether the Hall of Famer will win another title.

#3. A reunion with Christian Cage in AEW

Edge and Christian shared much history during their initial days as WWE superstars. However, at present, the latter is working with All Elite Wrestling.

Since the Hall of Famer revealed that his WWE contract has expired, there's a possibility that the legendary star might appear in the rival promotion for a last reunion with his best friend.

Furthermore, a final reunion would be a picture-perfect ending to Edge's career outside of WWE.

#2. Putting over a younger talent in his final feud

Some fans might not like this approach, but another possible way for the WWE legend to retire could be by having a final feud against a younger talent or a future star for the company. Facing off against Edge in his last match would undoubtedly serve as a torch-passing moment for that young talent.

Edge has already been known to put over numerous younger talents in the company, as evidenced by his match against Grayson Waller on SmackDown. Kurt Angle took a similar path in his retirement tour, where he faced Baron Corbin in his final match and ultimately suffered a loss.

#1. He already retired from SmackDown Toronto

It's also highly likely that the WWE legend has already officially retired from the company. In an off-air promo, the Rated-R Superstar revealed uncertainty about having another year on his calendar. Furthermore, he stated it was his "last time" in front of the fans.

He also mentioned discussing his upcoming plans with his family. So, it might be difficult to accept, but it seems that the 49-year-old superstar has officially hung up his boots after defeating Sheamus in his last match.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here