5 ways WWE could look without Vince McMahon – Major change in world champions, long-term policy binned

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has stepped down as the Chairman and CEO. The decision was made after controversial reports about his alleged misconduct and an internal investigation came to light. So far, he is expected to remain in control of the creative, but could that change in the coming months?

He is set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. As announced, Stephanie McMahon will serve as the interim Chairwoman and CEO. Vince McMahon is expected to confirm the details on the show, but he could most likely stay in character.

Here, we look at how WWE might look without Vince McMahon. There could be potential changes in the company's hierarchy, backstage policies, and maybe even overall ownership. However, this write-up focuses on the product and possible changes in what we see on television every week.

#1 Change in WWE's traditional mould for world champions

Will a world champion in WWE look different?

For as long as we can remember, the world champions in WWE have always looked like the same – big men who look like the last guy a hero kills before getting his hands on a nerdy villain. While it technically works in a show that relies primarily on individuals exhibiting their strength, the concept tends to get boring and, at times, unfair.

The only superstars who have won the biggest titles despite not fitting into the traditional mould are those who could be counted among the greatest wrestlers of all time - like AJ Styles, CM Punk or Daniel Bryan.

It is widely known that Vince McMahon prefers his champions to look a certain way. But that could change if he no longer controls the creative. The product has evolved over the years, and today fans can believe that someone of shorter or smaller stature could be a world champion, if technically sound.

One can argue that strongmen have a more visual appeal, but then you expect such men to win. But seeing an underdog fight against all odds to win the most coveted prize could get you emotionally invested in his story.

It is cool to watch Hulk smash aliens, but at times, it is just as incredible, if not more, to see Spiderman stop a train full of passengers from hitting the ground like a free-falling watermelon.

#2 Retain gimmicks/stables created outside WWE

Finn Balor and AJ Styles' history shouldn't be ignored

WWE's reserved relationship with the 'Forbidden Door' has been a topic of discussion for a long time. While we don't expect the company to change its policy regarding its competition entirely, there could be a more productive change in its outlook.

More often than not, we have seen the creative team completely dismiss a talent's work outside WWE. They also refrain from investing in characters that get over organically, as was the case with Rusev Day.

A better example would be the Bullet Club. Finn Balor, the inaugural leader of the legendary stable, hardly gets a chance to cash in on his past achievements. Without him, there wouldn't have been a stable whose members would eventually create AEW – WWE's most significant competition today.

AJ Styles, who was Balor's successor as the Bullet Club leader, is also in WWE. Yet, there are limited instances when we have seen them cross paths. The two superstars have been nothing short of brilliant when they work together, but the creative team strays away from creating a compelling narrative involving them.

It might be a better business decision to push more homegrown gimmicks. However, they could still draw fundamentals from past success and make them bigger. Putting AJ Styles as the leader of The Club was a step in this direction, but it was nipped in the bud.

#3 Multiple new larger-than-life characters

Brock Lesnar is great but WWE can't rely on him forever

Looking back at the 90s and early 2000s, you would remember how there were so many compelling characters on television. Somewhere along the way, WWE stopped creating larger-than-life gimmicks and started overly relying on veterans who now work as part-timers.

A closer inspection of the roster would reveal that apart from Roman Reigns, there is not a single Superstar who could make a case for themselves in the list of most captivating talents.

Cody Rhodes could be brought into that description, but he is solely responsible for getting himself over with the WWE Universe. Becky Lynch's rise to the top can be drawn back to the moment she decided to stand and face the camera despite a broken nose.

The Fiend or the Demon King had so much potential, but those gimmicks took unnecessary and near-fatal hits. If Brock Lesnar is a bigger draw than almost every top star in the company, then there must be a problem.

Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke.

It is pretty telling if the Beast Incarnate's knock-knock joke brings better numbers than a top babyface's quest for revenge. The entire WWE roster desperately needs more superstars who can be in the same league as Roman Reigns, so when they step up to challenge the Tribal Chief, it at least creates a little bit of doubt about a potential title change.

Can you imagine how entertaining it would be if Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and more look like legitimate contenders for the world championship all year round?

#4 Long-term storytelling

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus deserved a better end to their storyline

It is no secret that WWE has drifted towards catering to the needs of casual fans. There is nothing wrong with wanting a more profitable approach for one's business. However, one could always look at other possibilities. One of the best parts about sports entertainment is the license to create good storylines ahead of highly anticipated fights.

Over the last few years, we have seen these narratives shortened to four weeks – sometimes even less – to fit between the monthly premium live event schedule. If there are five matches scheduled for SummerSlam, wouldn't it be great to see at least one of them be the final act of a gripping tale?

Last year, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were on course to be a part of a brilliant storyline between two best friends who fell victim to a betrayal. The crowd had just sympathized with Baron Corbin, who couldn't even get security guards to recognize him. Sami Zayn was close to exposing a conspiracy theory.

But all those angles were nipped before they could have reached a memorable conclusion. A change in the creative team's approach may just bring back the magic that once wowed the audience with the story of a Phenom burning his brother, only for the latter to come back as a monster.

Vince McMahon has done that before but seemingly gives up on long-term narratives now. Maybe his absence will further the narrative of a glorious practice long forgotten being brought back to the fore.

#5 Creative freedom for Superstars in their promos

Kevin Owens with complete freedom on the mic would be gold

A non-PG version of WWE would offend many viewers today, and in many cases, rightly so. Some guidelines and rules need to be followed, which is acceptable. But here's the catch.

Today, we are expected to believe that a superstar can use steel chairs as a weapon of choice to win an argument. However, while issuing threats, they resemble a nervous kid reciting a poem for additional credit.

This practice of feeding lines may help some who struggle with their mic work. But it entirely underwhelms superstars who have mastered the art of cutting promos.

The crowd loves Kevin Owens despite being a heel because he can get people excited about what he has to say. Sami Zayn makes even the most ridiculous gimmicks work on television. Many others would account for entertaining episodes if they were given more freedom on the mic.





Kevin Owens is so funny

Top babyfaces in the company almost always look like they are being held back by carefully crafted lines repeated every two weeks. As a result, even the most entertaining characters turn into boring good guys after a few weeks.

Vince McMahon loves to control every last detail, and it is far from our place to tell him what's better for his business. But when you invest time in watching anything, you are bound to observe details - both good and bad.

WWE could never be the same without Vince McMahon, and the company is bound to take multiple blows. Some might leave long-lasting scars, while others could destroy long-standing walls of damaging practices.

In the end, WWE without Vince McMahon is a mirage whose reality cannot be deconstructed until you stand up close.

