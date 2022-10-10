Bray Wyatt's first victim, huge title change - 5 ways WWE RAW's season premiere could eclipse SmackDown's

The upcoming season premiere of WWE RAW is one of the most highly anticipated episodes of the year. After SmackDown's season premiere did an incredible job of concluding the road to Extreme Rules, the Premium Live Event delivered on almost every front.

The Monday Night show was already stacked beforehand with DX's 25th-anniversary celebration, but the weekend events have shot anticipation through the roof.

The blue brand's premiere was an excellent show involving a Logan Paul-Bloodline face-off and the return of LA Knight, but tonight's RAW could be even better. With Roman Reigns and co. set to appear and Bray Wyatt having just returned to the company, tonight could bring one of the most blockbuster shows of the year.

Without further ado, here are five ways WWE RAW's season premiere can surpass its SmackDown counterpart.

#5. A new challenge emerges for the WWE RAW Women's Champion

Belair was dominant at Extreme Rules

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair secured an emphatic victory over Bayley in a historic ladder match at Extreme Rules 2022. The EST turned in one of the most dominant performances of the year, fending off all three members of Damage CTRL by herself.

This emphatically reestablished the champion's momentum after months of 50-50 booking opposite the new faction.

With Belair back to her babyface pomp, the new season of RAW could begin with a bang for her and the entire division. It could be in the form of a challenge from a returning star like Charlotte Flair.

A new opponent could emerge via a tournament or number one contender's match. New SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could even throw down a very early gauntlet for a Survivor Series matchup.

We can't wait to see what lies in store for Belair.

#4. Logan Paul sneaks up on The Bloodline to kick off The road to WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul's feud against the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns leading up to WWE Crown Jewel has so far been solid. From the press conference that set up the bout to their face-off on Smackdown's season premiere, it has been good but is yet to become great.

All that could change when The Bloodline appear on WWE RAW tonight. With Crown Jewel less than a month away, Logan Paul can establish himself as a threat by executing a sneak attack on the Tribal Chief's stable.

The introduction of physicality would immediately kick the feud into high gear and begin the road to Crown Jewel in style.

#3. A huge title change to kick off the new season?

Can Rollins and Lashley put on a banger like Gunther and Sheamus?

SmackDown's season premiere delivered, among other things, an instant Match Of The Year contender. Gunther vs. Sheamus II for the Intercontinental Championship was just as good, if not better, than their Clash At The Castle battle. The match added another chapter to the title's strong record from the past few months, closing out the show in spectacular fashion.

WWE RAW's premiere tonight has, among other things, a mid-card title match of its own. It similarly features a dominant champion in Bobby Lashley, facing a seasoned company veteran in Seth Rollins.

We wouldn't put it past The Visionary and The All Mighty to put on a match just as good, but one surefire way to make it more historic would be to execute a title change.

Lashley is an excellent champion, but Rollins would be as qualified as any superstar to dethrone him.

#2. D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary celebration on WWE RAW begins or furthers a storyline

D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary celebration is set to be one of the biggest highlights of WWE RAW's season premiere. The legendary faction, which includes both of WWE's current head bookers, almost always interacts with younger talent whenever it reunites.

Unlike the days of Vince McMahon, when the legends almost always came out on top, the HHH era could do something different.

As the faction celebrates its illustrious history, a current superstar could decide to make a name for himself by attacking them. Imagine how much heel credibility the likes of Austin Theory and Alpha Academy would gain from taking out the iconic DX.

Imagine how much babyface goodwill the likes of Kevin Owens would eventually get from defending the fallen legends' honor.

It is a tactic as old as the company itself, but it still works as a treat.

#1. Bray Wyatt makes a splash on WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt is the man of the moment. The three-time world champion's epic return has been the talk of the wrestling world since Extreme Rules 2022 went off the air, and fan excitement is palpable. What better way to capitalize on this white-hot buzz than to immediately have him make a statement?

Wyatt could reveal potential stablemates, set sights on his first target, or simply deliver one of his trademark cryptic promos. Anything he does is sure to garner a massive reaction, but the bigger he goes, the better.

An appearance from Wyatt is sure to be incredible, but it has the potential to become timeless if executed right.

Are you excited for tonight's season premiere of Monday Night RAW? Which segment or match are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!

