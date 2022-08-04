5 Ways WWE could shake up its tag team division

For several years, the WWE Universe has voiced their collective opinion when it comes to the promotion's lack of direction regarding its tag team division. Despite a wealth of talent, the company's creative doesn't seem to value the concept of dynamic duos.

The Attitude Era spawned legendary teams like The Dudley Boyz, the Hardys, and The New Outlaws. Prior to that, the 'golden age' of WWE's tag division boasted the likes of the Hart Foundation, the Rockers, and the Brain Busters.

Since then? The company has been mainly focused on building singles stars, with the tandems taking a backseat. And although the Usos and New Day have been dominant over the past decade, there just isn't the same kind of depth or excitement as they used to have in the past.

So how could WWE return tag team wrestling to its former glory? Here are five ways the promotion can shake things up in the division.

#5 - Establish a few more teams that won't split up

As of now, the only pairings in WWE that you can pretty much guarantee aren't going to split are the aforementioned Usos and The New Day. Otherwise, it's open season for fights, fussing and feuds.

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ This might be my favorite bit of long term storytelling in WWE over the past decade between The Usos and The New Day This might be my favorite bit of long term storytelling in WWE over the past decade between The Usos and The New Day https://t.co/ACryWgKNid

Even The Street Profits, once thought to be the next set of partners to grab the torch in WWE, are rumored to be splitting soon. RK-Bro is all but history (at least according to social media) and most of the other teams are not yet well established.

The promotion needs to put together 2-3 more duos that have developed over time. It may be a long and winding road, but it will be worth it at the end of the journey.

#4 - Some type of specialty match that is strictly for tag team title matches

Much like IMPACT Wrestling invented the Ultimate-X match and used it for title defenses, WWE could also come up with a concept in a similar manner.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Can he become 9-time X-Division Champion against @SuperChrisSabin became X-Division Champion for the second time winning Ultimate X 2 at #NWA -TNA PPV #76 in 2004.Can he become 9-time X-Division Champion against @Walking_Weapon at #VictoryRoad on September 18? .@SuperChrisSabin became X-Division Champion for the second time winning Ultimate X 2 at #NWA-TNA PPV #76 in 2004. Can he become 9-time X-Division Champion against @Walking_Weapon at #VictoryRoad on September 18? https://t.co/U5aBU2b2q1

Whether it's a double ladder match or something along those lines, it could add another special event (much like the Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble are for singles competitors).

Something innovative like this could potentially get fans to sit up and take more notice.

#3 - Bring back some legendary teams, even if its just for a short angle

While some in the audience have grown tired of seeing WWE re-hash their legends, if done properly, it could work here.

Teams from the past could be re-introduced, their history explained, and then have them start a storyline for the championships. It's been done before, but usually in the short term or for 'one-night-only' events.

Having a Hall of Fame team return for a weeks-long angle would help add luster to the division. And having a modern-day team booked to defeat them in a feud could only help to escalate the current talent.

#2 - Talent Raids

It may sound a bit ruthless, but that's how sports entertainment operates. Currently, no American promotion has a deeper talent roster in their duos division than AEW.

World Wrestling Entertainment is showing that they will push free agents, based on what they have done with Cody Rhodes. So, why wouldn't they pick apart All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT to help fortify their tag team talent roster?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Creative were told this week to hold off on working on Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins until Rhodes signs the contract.



More:

tinyurl.com/2z2csm4p WWE had its creative set up for a secret debut of Cody Rhodes imminently.Creative were told this week to hold off on working on Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins until Rhodes signs the contract.More: WWE had its creative set up for a secret debut of Cody Rhodes imminently.Creative were told this week to hold off on working on Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins until Rhodes signs the contract. More:tinyurl.com/2z2csm4p https://t.co/B6eq8tTivS

Pairings like the Lucha Brothers and the Briscoes would be dynamic additions. They could also be very visually different than what we have seen recently in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1 - Permanently unify the WWE Tag Team Championships

This is essentially what is happening right now, with Jimmy and Jey Uso holding both the RAW and SmackDown titles. Their current reign should be proof that the promotion doesn't really need the championship to be split.

UsosSourceCom | Fansite @UsosSourceCom The Usos are unstoppable: WWE Digital Exclusive, July 30, 2022 The Usos are unstoppable: WWE Digital Exclusive, July 30, 2022 https://t.co/gmm6NmqJGq

Considering the current lack of depth on both rosters, and the thought that the brand split is basically dead, why not just officially unify the titles?

WWE will solve a lot of issues and lay the building blocks for a new foundation in tag team wrestling by doing so. They can assemble a unit of teams who can strive for that gold, carrying them through 2023 and beyond.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far