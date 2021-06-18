5 ways WWE shouldn't turn Roman Reigns babyface

Roman Reigns will eventually turn babyface, and there are a few good ways for WWE to execute it. It's inevitable, especially since Vince McMahon spent years trying to establish Roman Reigns as a babyface, only for it to backfire.

Thankfully, his approach changed in 2020, and with no audience present, Roman Reigns finally turned heel - 5 years after fans began to clamor for it. Here are a few approaches WWE should avoid when turning Roman Reign's babyface:

#5. Having The Usos turn on Roman Reigns

Jimmy and Jey Uso on SmackDown

The Usos, particularly Jey Uso, has been an integral part of Roman Reigns' rise as The Tribal Chief. During nearly the entirety of his heel run, Roman Reigns has directly or indirectly been assisted by Jey Uso - including during the main event of WrestleMania featuring Daniel Bryan and Edge.

It all started with Roman Reigns' first set of Universal Championship defenses against Jey Uso. At Clash of Champions 2020 and Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns brutalized his cousin, establishing him as WWE's top heel.

In the time since, we've seen Jey Uso get berated and humiliated multiple times by Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He's been a key figure, participating in many SmackDown main events and losing on almost all occasions. But that hasn't stopped him from being integral to Roman Reigns' success.

Even when Jimmy Uso returned, there was a conflict of interest. The returning Jimmy didn't want to submit to Roman Reigns the way Jey did and has since refused to fully acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Given how Roman Reigns has brutalized and humiliated both brothers on multiple occasions, it wouldn't make much sense if the payoff was his cousins turning on him. Since Roman Reigns is receiving all the heat, The Usos seem to be more sympathetic figures. How WWE can eventually break them off will be interesting to see, but it's not something that needs to happen anytime soon.

