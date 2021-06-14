5 Best ways for WWE to turn Roman Reigns babyface again

There seems to be no debate about the fact that Roman Reigns is currently having the best run of his WWE career. Looking back at it, it's crazy to think that it would all take place in an era where the company had no crowds in attendance.

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns has been a heel. There was an outcry from fans for this heel turn since early 2015, and a few years later, there seemed to be acceptance about it never happening. It was the John Cena route - WWE never turned him heel despite fans crying for it, and it's something that may still never happen.

Luckily, the same mistake wasn't made with Roman Reigns. When WWE fans least expected it, his return in August 2020 saw him turn heel for the first time in nearly seven years.

His strong heel run is expected to culminate with an eventual babyface turn, truly establishing him as WWE's top star. It's best if this happens at a later stage, since his momentum as a heel is incredible now. This time, it will be a more organic turn, and there are a few great ways to do it. Here are the best ways WWE can turn Roman Reigns babyface again:

#5. A long-term build with a gradual change in character for Roman Reigns

The best way for WWE to turn Roman Reigns babyface again is a long-term build with a great payoff. When looking at the great babyface turns in the modern era, Batista in 2005 is perhaps the most perfect example.

In reality, his face turn would likely not have happened had Randy Orton's push been successful in 2004. It wasn't, and Triple H and Batista made sure that they would be kept together and have a slow-burning build to WrestleMania.

Before Batista even won the Royal Rumble in 2005, WWE started teasing his face turn. It was a great set-up, and when he had to choose which Champion he wanted to face at WrestleMania 21, fans knew it was coming.

While Triple H was trying to manipulate Batista into choosing then-WWE Champion JBL as his opponent, The Animal responded by saying that he knew who he wanted to face for a long time.

The crowd reaction speaks for itself, and the thumbs down from Batista is among the most iconic moments of the Ruthless Aggression era.

While WWE doesn't need to replicate the same storyline, the formula is one that can be used. It's tried and tested, and a gradual shift in character with the right opponent can trigger the greatest babyface turn in the PG era of WWE.

