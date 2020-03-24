5 ways WWE WrestleMania 36 could change the event for the better

WrestleMania 36 will be very different this year, but some changes could stick around.

WWE has a unique opportunity to take a bad situation and use it to make future shows better.

Could WrestleMania 36 change the Showcase of the Immortals for the better?

Due to the unfortunate health crisis that's gripping the globe, WrestleMania 36 is going to look and feel like a completely different show than we're used to seeing every year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the United States government to issue new guidelines when it comes to mass gatherings. It's been recommended that no more than ten people be in a room at a time - which means having over 70,000 screaming fans inside Raymond James Stadium this year was a no go.

This has forced WWE to make a number of changes to the presentation of WrestleMania, including holding it in front of an audience of zero at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Several matches have been dropped from the card due to the new health guidelines - for example, both of the annual battle royals. It's also been reported that the show itself won't actually be live this year. Instead, all the matches will be recorded ahead of time during the week.

Finally, it's been announced that WrestleMania will be a two night event - starting Saturday April 4th at 7pm. Now, it can be argued that the better option would have just been to postpone the company's biggest event of the year, but WWE management has always had the mindset of "the show must go on." WWE wants to put on that show for the fans in these troubling times, and they should be commended for it. Besides, a great opportunity lays before the WWE.

I think the necessary changes to WrestleMania 36 could have a positive and lasting effect on future WrestleManias. Here are five permanent and positive changes we could see next year in Los Angeles and beyond.

#1 WrestleMania stays a two night event

WrestleMania should have moved to two nights years ago

Since the announcement was made, WWE has been using the line "too big for one night" to sell it to the audience. That line is absolutely 100% true, and it's been true for years now. Take WrestleMania 35 for example. Last year's Showcase of the Immortals had 16 matches. The Kick-off Show started at 5pm EST and Becky Lynch didn't pin Ronda Rousey to end the main event until well after midnight.

Last year's WrestleMania was a 7 1\2 hour show and that's with a quarter of the card covering 15 minutes combined bell to bell. That's a long time to ask even the most hardcore wrestling fan to sit and stay engaged.

Moving the show to two nights will allow that 7 plus hours to be split into two 3-4 hour shows - a much more reasonable time frame for the audience. You want the crowd to be alive and energetic, not fighting off sleep through the last 3 matches of the show. Let the fans leave early on the first day and come back refreshed the next night.

We won't get to see the effect the two night show will have on the live audience this year, but as someone who gets up for work early on Monday mornings, I'm sure going to be happy I get to go to bed sooner this year.

