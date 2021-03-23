WWE WrestleMania season brings with it the tradition of the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Some of the greatest stars, performers, wrestlers and managers in professional wrestling history all have their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, there are notable names who are not currently enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was recently announced that former WCW President Eric Bischoff would be a member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction class. Bischoff is the person responsible for launching WCW Monday Nitro in the 1990s, beginning the fabled Monday Night Wars and leading World Championship Wrestling to defeat WWE in the television ratings for 83 straight weeks.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

With Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it brings up the discussion of other WCW legends, champions and icons that are also deserving of that honor.

Let's take a closer look at 5 WCW stars who should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 Sid Vicious

Sid Vicious won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions.

Sid Vicious had a highly decorated career for both WCW and WWE. Competing under a variety of different names, Sid Vicious is a former 2-time WWE Champion, 2-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a former WCW United States Champion too.

Throughout his career, Sid bounced back and forth between WCW and WWE. He began his WCW career in 1989 and teamed up with Danny Spivey to form the tag team known as The Skyscrapers before joining Ric Flair's illustrious faction The Four Horsemen.

WWE Championship success and depatures

However, Sid then moved to WWE in 1991 and was featured in a major position by main eventing WWE WrestleMania VIII against Hulk Hogan, losing by disqualification. Sid briefly returned to WCW in 1993 before once again returning to WWE in 1995 as Shawn Michaels' new bodyguard, now going by the name of "Sycho Sid."

During this run, Sid won the WWE Championship on two separate occasions, defeating both Shawn Michaels and Bret "Hitman" Hart respectively. However, after injuries and disagreements with officials, Sid once again left WWE in 1997.

Eventually, Sid returned to WCW once again in 1999 being billed as "The Mellennium Man" and capturing the WCW United States Championship. During this run with the promotion, Sid won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions. However, his career was halted after suffering a near career-ending leg break in 2001.

Given his success with both WWE and WCW, one would think that Sid would be a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer. However, due to clashes behind the scenes during his respective runs with the company, perhaps WWE are cautious about inducting Sid into their Hall of Fame.

