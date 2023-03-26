5 wildest possible endings to WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is almost here, and the promotion has booked incredible bouts for the event. The main event will feature Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

For the first time in years, it seems like The Bloodline's reign could truly meet its end. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be challenging for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the event as well as the much-anticipated clash between Reigns and Rhodes.

With a spectacular main event already confirmed, the company could have planned several endings to this year's Showcase of The Immortals. Let's take a look at five of the wildest possible endings to WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Cody Rhodes meets his first challenger

Cody Rhodes picking up a win on The Grandest Stage of Them All is certainly a possibility. His story could meet the perfect end by defeating Roman Reigns.

After he successfully dethrones the champion, the company could surprise fans by letting him meet his next challenger at WrestleMania 39 itself. That challenger could be none other than the returning Randy Orton.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, several rumors have been circulating regarding The Viper's return at WWE WrestleMania 39. If he is to confront The American Nightmare, it will be interesting to see the Legacy stablemates become rivals soon.

#4. Roman Reigns turns babyface

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ There's a theory being rumoured that WWE planning for Roman Reigns babyface turn.



Your thoughts over this?? There's a theory being rumoured that WWE planning for Roman Reigns babyface turn.Your thoughts over this?? https://t.co/ygOVGzWHEz

While The Big Dog has been the biggest star in the company for years, it has been a while since he performed as a babyface.

If he loses his title at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood, it will be a great opportunity for the company to start his babyface run. He could lose clean to Cody Rhodes after which he will be left all alone in the ring.

He could then thank the fans for acknowledging his work over the last few years and could say a bittersweet goodbye to the audience. It will be the perfect way to get him on a well-deserved break and later return as a crowd favorite.

#3. Jey Uso finally pulls the trigger

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Starting to feel like Jey Uso may play a role, possibly unintentionally, in Roman Reigns losing at WrestleMania… #WWERaw Starting to feel like Jey Uso may play a role, possibly unintentionally, in Roman Reigns losing at WrestleMania… #WWERaw https://t.co/swVrQXqnpz

Roman Reigns' iconic title run started with Jey Uso as his first major challenge. The two also competed in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match to close the feud, where Jey couldn't get the job done and turned heel to join his cousin.

Over the years, many stars like John Cena and Daniel Bryan have pointed out that Jey should soon betray The Head of The Table. While it hasn't happened yet, it could happen at WrestleMania 39, considering all the drama involving Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens.

After Reigns loses, The Right Hand Man could choose to betray him and start a feud that will end at SummerSlam 2023. The rivalry could involve all The Bloodline members going against The Tribal Chief.

#2. The Tribal Chief wins clean

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

Would you rather have Roman win at WrestleMania & take time off, w/Cody going on & having a Summer Of Cody culminating w/Cody winning at SummerSlam or would you rather have Cody win at WrestleMania & move on from Roman? #RomanReigns So I have a question:Would you rather have Roman win at WrestleMania & take time off, w/Cody going on & having a Summer Of Cody culminating w/Cody winning at SummerSlam or would you rather have Cody win at WrestleMania & move on from Roman? #CodyRhodes So I have a question:Would you rather have Roman win at WrestleMania & take time off, w/Cody going on & having a Summer Of Cody culminating w/Cody winning at SummerSlam or would you rather have Cody win at WrestleMania & move on from Roman? #CodyRhodes #RomanReigns https://t.co/Ve5MsTVeXn

Fans are well aware of The Bloodline's corrupt nature. It can be stated that Roman Reigns has only stayed champion for so long due to the group's repeated involvement in his title matches.

While something similar is expected to happen at WWE WrestleMania 39, the company could deliver a surprise clean match on April 2. An even more surprising scenario could occur if Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes cleanly. He would then go on to complete an astounding 1000 days as champion.

Cody Rhodes will finally be able to complete his quest to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion SummerSlam to complete his story.

#1. The Rock finally appears at WWE WrestleMania 39

iBeast @ibeastIess The Rock is the final chapter of the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. A family feud of the Bloodline that comes to an end on the biggest stage with 2 of the biggest stars in wrestling history.



The story writes itself. The Rock is the final chapter of the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. A family feud of the Bloodline that comes to an end on the biggest stage with 2 of the biggest stars in wrestling history. The story writes itself. https://t.co/4R5uGNKiHl

Most fans expected The Rock to return to the company at Royal Rumble 2023 but unfortunately, that couldn't happen. However, it is still not too late to finalize a match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

Just like he did at WWE WrestleMania 27, The People's Champion might appear to confirm his match against Roman Reigns for the 40th edition of The Show of Shows.

After Cody Rhodes wins and leaves the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will be left alone, receiving a standing ovation for the monumental title reign before The Rock makes an appearance and confronts his cousin to make the dream match official.

The moment will go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of the event.

Do you think the much-awaited dream match will finally happen on the next edition of The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section.

