SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez recently pitched for WWE to introduce a Women's Intercontinental Championship or a Women's North American Championship.

WWE currently features three singles championships and two sets of tag team titles exclusively for female competitors. The RAW Women's Championship is held by Bianca Belair. Liv Morgan holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. Additionally, the NXT Women's Championship is currently in Mandy Rose's possession.

Damage CTRL holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, while Kayden Carter and Katana Chance hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Lastly, The 24/7 Championship is held by Dana Brooke, but the title isn't female-exclusive and is seemingly being phased out.

Could new titles be introduced with the female rosters on all three brands seemingly growing by the week? Mid-card titles can offer opportunities and storylines to women who may not otherwise be in the mix. What titles should potentially be introduced? Below are 5 Women's Championships WWE could introduce.

#5. The company could introduce a Women's European Championship

Nikki A.S.H.

The WWE European Championship was first introduced in 1997, with The British Bulldog being the inaugural champion. While the title featured the European name, it wasn't exclusive to European talent, nor was it only defended overseas. The title was later retired in 2002.

If the company wants to introduce a new title for female superstars, the European Championship could be an intriguing option. Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop are all main roster stars with European heritage who could represent the title and division. Plus, the likes of Alba Fyre, and Blair Davenport, along with unassigned NXT UK stars, could serve to form a stellar division.

WWE may choose to avoid introducing a European Championship on the main roster due to NXT Europe's expected launch in 2023. Still, the company has a handful of talented European stars who could potentially jumpstart the division if the company takes that path.

#4. RAW could feature the Women's United States Championship

The United States Championship has a long and storied history. The title was first established by the NWA in 1975 and was later adopted by WCW. The title was re-instated in WWE in 2003. Bobby Lashley currently reigns as champion, defeating top contenders regularly.

The WWE Women's United States Championship makes a lot of sense. It could be RAW's mid-card title for the women. While some stars may not be ready to challenge Bianca Belair or at least not yet ready to dethrone her, another title would give them something significant to compete for.

Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Doudrop, Dana Brooke, and even the likes of Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, and Carmella could be top contenders for the titles. Some are former champions who need something to do, while others could use the title as a stepping stone to build credibility and challenge for the world title later on.

#3. NXT could introduce the NXT Women's North American Championship

The NXT North American Championship is the mid-card title for the developmental brand. The title was first introduced in March 2018. The belt was recently held by Solo Sikoa but was vacated due to him being a SmackDown Superstar. A new champion is set to be crowned at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

NXT is absolutely stacked with talent. With NXT UK no longer active, the brand has 25-30 female superstars if you include those who appear on NXT Level Up. With such a large and diverse roster, a mid-card title could prove useful.

Nikkita Lyons, Blair Davenport, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez are all talented women who are close to breaking out and becoming top female superstars. They could use the NXT Women's North American Championship as a stepping stone before moving up to the top title on a regular basis.

#2. SmackDown could feature the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Friday Night SmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship was first introduced in 1979 following an incredible tournament allegedly held in Rio de Janeiro that never actually took place. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers have gone on to hold the coveted title over the years.

Today, the championship is held by Gunther. The Austrian Anomaly defeated Ricochet for the title earlier this year and is currently in a bitter rivalry with Sheamus. For many, the title is one of the most prestigious in all of wrestling.

Just as with the United States Championship for RAW, a Women's Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown could serve as a mid-card belt for up-and-coming stars. Shotzi, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Aliyah would all make for prime candidates to hold the title.

#1. The creative could introduce WWE Women's Trios Championship

Stars of Monday Night RAW

If WWE wanted to take a different direction than a mid-card championship for their women's divisions, they could introduce a new tag team championship. Instead of the standard tag division featuring primarily two vs. two, the company could instead opt for six-woman tag team titles.

Six-man tag team titles aren't a new concept in American professional wrestling. Both the NWA and WCW have had them in the past. More recently, All Elite Wrestling introduced the titles on their programming.

The roster isn't exactly overloaded with trios right now. Damage CTRL and Toxic Attraction are two official groups. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss make up another credible trio. If the titles were to be introduced, more female stables would need to exist to justify the belt's existence. Still, if the rosters continue to grow, never say never.

Would you like to see WWE introduce new championships for female superstars? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

