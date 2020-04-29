5 World Championship changes which made the fans upset

The WWE Universe was pretty upset with Goldberg's recent Universal Title win

It has been almost two decades since David Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and till this very day, it is almost beyond belief that a Hollywood actor once became the primary champion of World Championship Wrestling.

Yes, that was indeed the case when Arquette had pinned Eric Bischoff of all people to win the WCW World Title in the year 2000 on an episode of Nitro.

However, as the years gradually progressed, the wrestling industry also evolved simultaneously and since then we've witnessed some of the finest world champions in wrestling history.

The likes of The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mankind, Edge, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels are only a few names on the elusive list of Superstars who have held a world title in the wrestling business. But, similarly enough, there has been an equal share of world title changes that made the fans upset and rage all over social media.

In this list, we will take a look at some of the world title changes which made fans upset. Mind you, these are the major championships of a promotion which were held by Superstars fans particularly didn't care about in the first place, to begin with, and title reigns which were pretty lackluster right from the get-go.

With that being said, here are the 5 world title changes in the wrestling business which made fans upset.

#5 David Arquette- WCW World Champion

David Arquette with the WCW World Title

And once again, I'm starting my list with the most obvious option of the lot.

In the year 2000, after filming the WCW based movie, Ready to Rumble, David Arquette was inserted into the WCW storylines and made his debut for the promotion in April, on an episode of Thunder where he was sitting in the crowd.

Things took a major turn when Arquette got into a confrontation with Eric Bischoff and the New Blood Stable. He then formed an alliance with Chris Kanyon and then-reigning WCW World Champion, Diamond Dallas Page.

Within the span of a few days, Page and Arquette teamed up for a tag team match against Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett, as the actor went on to pin Bischoff for the second week in a row, however, on this occasion, Arquette actually captured the WCW World Championship.

Arquette only appeared on two WCW shows as the champion and to his day, some fans still believe that this was the decision that initiated the downfall of World Championship Wrestling.