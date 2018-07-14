5 Worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make at Extreme Rules 2018

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.23K // 14 Jul 2018, 15:13 IST

Daniel Bryan will team with Kane to face The Bludgeon Brothers

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view is almost upon us, which means it’s time to take our monthly look at the worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make at the event.

Last month, we mentioned before Money In The Bank that it would be a bad call if WWE decided to have Carmella retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka, while we weren’t entirely convinced that Shinsuke Nakamura should lose yet another WWE title match.

However, in fairness to WWE, the circumstances of both outcomes – Carmella winning thanks to James Ellsworth and Nakamura losing via a Last Man Standing stipulation – weren’t as bad in execution as they seemed beforehand on paper, and MITB ended up being one of the best PPVs of 2018 so far.

So, with another stacked 12-match card set for this Sunday, with featured matches including Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. Rusev, what unpopular outcomes and moments might we see on the one night of the year where WWE goes ‘extreme’?

Let’s run through five possible booking decisions that might upset some fans in Pittsburgh.

#5 Kane turns against Daniel Bryan

Kane and Daniel Bryan recently reunited

One of the top feel-good WWE moments of the year took place at the end of SmackDown Live in June when Kane made his return to reunite with Daniel Bryan and help him in his battle against The Bludgeon Brothers.

The Team Hell No members have been at their dysfunctional best (or worst, depending on how you view it) since reforming, leading many fans to predict that “The Big Red Machine” will turn against his tag partner to prevent them from winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Sunday.

Right now, three months on from Bryan’s return, it’s great to see him back competing again no matter where he is on the card, but there surely has to come a time when WWE elevates him from his current position and propels him back to the top of the card in main-event storylines.

If Kane turns against him at Extreme Rules, that would inevitably lead to another mid-card storyline for D-Bry over the next few weeks, which would only further delay his feud with The Miz and his return to the WWE Championship picture.