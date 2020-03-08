5 Wrestlemania 36 results you aren't expecting (and why they might happen)

What will happen at Wrestlemania?

Wrestlemania 36 is less than a month away, and with the card starting to fill up, wrestling fans the world over are placing their bets and choosing their predicted winners. But as we all know, professional wrestling is not as black and white as other sports; in a world where wins and losses are pre-determined, there can be any number of reasons why your favorite wrestler may or may not get their hand raised at the end of their night.

Sure, we can look at how the previous weeks and months have treated superstars and their storylines and use this to make some educated guesses. But until the bell finally rings at the end of a match, none of us truly know what's going to happen. It's one of the many beauties of sports entertainment.

Keeping fans on their toes is one of the ways WWE has been able to keep old fans and create new ones over the years. So however well you think you know your wrestling, there are no guarantees!

With this in mind, here are 5 Wrestlemania 36 results you aren't expecting (and why they might happen):

#5 Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley - Cement Flair as "The Greatest of All Time"

Is Charlotte the greatest female wrestler?

When Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble, many fans were disappointed that the daughter of the Nature Boy would end up facing a name she's faced multiple times in the past - Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch or Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.

But, in a unique twist in the tale, "The Queen" has opted to face current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after receiving an impressive challenge from the hard-hitting talent.

Bookies currently have Rhea slated to walk away as the winner, firmly setting her in a direction to become a future top star of the company. But all might not be as it seems.

While Rhea seems to be the popular vote at the moment, if Charlotte were to take all the brutality Ripley could dish out and still come out on top, there would be few who could argue against the fact that Charlotte is, in fact, the greatest female performer of all time.

Ripley would undoubtedly recover from a loss to the multiple-time world champion and will probably still go on to become a megastar in her own right. But given just how much hype is surrounding Flair's status in the history books at the moment, a victory over a younger, hungry champion could be the perfect way to cement her place on the throne.

Either way, we're all in for one hell of a match.

