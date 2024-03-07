5 WrestleMania main events that should never have happened

WrestleMania is considered the most venerated ground in the pro wrestling industry. Over the last four decades in WWE, fans have seen several incredible matches headlining the grand event. While some went into the history books, a few could not live up to fans' expectations.

The list includes some blockbuster feuds that WWE spent months building. However, some turned out to be a fiasco due to several reasons, with fans showing criticism. Let's look at five WrestleMania main events that should have probably never happened in WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 34)

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has seen several matches in WWE over the years, one of which came at WrestleMania 34 when the two men competed at the main event for the Universal Championship. This is a match that is often regarded as one of the worst WrestleMania main events.

It is because fans believed that WWE was pushing Reigns way too much and they were exhausted to see the two superstars headlining their second match in a span of three years. Besides, the match couldn't live up to fans' expectations, as it looked quite underwhelming.

Expand Tweet

It was quite a one-sided match too, with Lesnar dominating the 38-year-old throughout their bout. Moreover, WWE fumbled the ending of the match as Reigns failed to win the title after eating several F5s and it was all chaos with Roman busted open and lying in the ring.

#4. The Miz vs. John Cena (WrestleMania 27)

The WrestleMania 27 main event match between John Cena and The Miz is often disregarded by the fans and should have never happened. It is because WWE seemingly had no plans to put the spotlight on the two superstars battling in the ring for the WWE Title.

The focus was rather on the animosity between Cena and The Rock, as the latter made sure to not let The Cenation Leader win the bout as he was the host of WrestleMania 27. WWE used the main event match as a medium to build up the next year's WrestMania's match between the two legends.

The Great One kept on interfering in the match, which greatly disappointed the fans and there was a chorus of boos throughout the match. Hence, The Miz vs. John Cena match at The Show of Shows in 2011 turned out to be a fiasco, with fans critiquing it.

Expand Tweet

#3. Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 36)

2020 was the year when the world witnessed a global crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the year when WWE started building Drew McIntyre as the biggest babyface of the company.

The Scottish Warrior won the Royal Rumble that year and went on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. However, this main event should have never happened, as it is counted among the worst WrestleMania main events of all time.

It is not because of the quality of the match; rather, it is because of the way the match culminated owing to the pandemic. After building McIntyre for months, WWE had to do this match in an empty arena at the Performance Center, which was quite disappointing. Hence, most fans felt WWE should have saved this blockbuster bout for another time.

Expand Tweet

#2. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 35)

Unlike other matches mentioned above, this match was well received with loud cheers and thunderous reactions from fans. While many might not agree with this, the WrestleMania 35 main event between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan was more of a fans-pushed match, as the company seemingly did not have plans for this initially.

It would have been better if it had not happened because WWE apparently had no major plans for Kofi after his victory, as his title reign remained quite lackluster with the company failing to justify his championship run. The only reason the match took place at WrestleMania 35 was because the fans vehemently demanded it, which led the company to go in that direction.

It did do poetic justice to the Jamaican superstar though, getting his dream fulfilled at The Show of Shows, with fans giving a thunderous reaction. However, it will be safe to say that the match hardly did any good in the long run. Besides, the way it ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar in seven seconds proves WWE's inability to justify it.

Expand Tweet

#1. Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33)

One of the biggest matches in the history of WWE that turned into a total fiasco was the WrestleMania 33 main event between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. This was a match that should have never happened, as fans were vociferously against it. They despised the idea of Roman going against the WWE legend, as the outcome of the match was obvious to all.

However, WWE still did it in order to make Reigns the biggest face of the company by defeating The Phenom. Not only did the match turn out catastrophic, but the WWE Universe completely turned on the 38-year-old superstar as they believed the company had shoved Roman Reigns down their throats.

Expand Tweet

There was a chorus of boos throughout the match, with fans showing their disdain as they didn't want Roman to defeat The Deadman. WWE's idea of putting Reigns over with the help of The Undertaker failed miserably, as fans detested it.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker deserves the criticism it received? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion