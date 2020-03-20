5 WrestleMania 36 matches which could get special stipulations

WrestleMania matches are amongst the biggest of the entire year.

Some matches could get even more interesting with added stipulations.

Some matches could become even more interesting with certain stipulations attached

WrestleMania is by far the biggest sporting event in the wrestling industry, and therefore, fans have a lot of expectations attached to the biggest show. As soon as one WrestleMania comes to an end, fans begin speculating what the next year’s WrestleMania card will look like as we can’t help but stay indulged in the show.

This year’s WrestleMania has been hit by a few unforeseen circumstances, and fans will not have a chance to attend the show live this year. However, they will have the privilege of watching it live from the comfort of their own homes. This year’s event will be split into two nights rather than just one, in a move that could benefit the company on many levels.

With WWE having the luxury of staging the show on two nights and across multiple locations, one can’t help but think of the special stipulations that could be added to one or more matches of the card to make things more interesting and, potentially, successful.

The company will be looking to build more hype around the event as we get closer and closer, as we take a look at the 5 WrestleMania matches which could get special stipulations for the show.

#5 Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler - Submission Match

Will either woman tap out?

Most of us are aware of how good Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler are in the ring. We are also aware of how tough both these women are, with their determination to succeed and never give up attitude allowing them to enjoy illustrious championship reigns across separate brands.

Lynch is the RAW Women’s Tag Team Champion, and she will be defending her title against the former NXT Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 36. The Man has held the title since WrestleMania 35, while Baszler defeated Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series.

Both women have deadly submission moves, and WWE could give this match a new angle by making it a ‘Submission Match’. This would mean that the only way to win the match would be to make your opponent tap out, and as you can imagine, both Baszler and Lynch would absolutely hate to give up and tap out to one another.

This would not only make the match more intense, but also hand the crown to one of the two women for being the toughest female competitor in the company. The Queen of Spades and The Man could take the match to the edge and make it one of the most memorable female match of the night, and potentially even in the history of WrestleMania.

