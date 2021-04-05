5 WrestleMania Moments Vince McMahon disliked

Vince McMahon has had a remarkable relationship with WrestleMania. For starters, he created the event and took it to unthinkable heights.

The Chairman of WWE oversaw its incredible rise from a special pay-per-view to the global phenomenon it is today. Despite being behind the success of the greatest event in live entertainment, Vince McMahon himself has not had much of it on the show. He's had four matches at 'Mania, losing all of them.

However, McMahon has spent the majority of his time at WrestleMania shouting instructions regarding the ongoing show backstage. His reactions to certain moments in recent editions have been captured, with most of them being positive.

However, some moments from the Show of Shows ended up disappointing Vince McMahon. The Chairman of WWE has been left upset over the events of WrestleMania multiple times. Some of them even led to hefty fines for those responsible.

Here are five WrestleMania Moments Vince McMahon disliked.

#5 Ric Flair blading against Randy Savage at WrestleMania VIII

Ric Flair vs. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage - WrestleMania 8

Back in 1992, WWE had a strict no-blood policy and did not have any tolerance for blading. Meanwhile, Ric Flair was notorious for his blade jobs in WCW. They helped heighten the drama in his matches, while coloring his bleach-blond hair red.

Flair wanted to blade during his WWE Championship match against 'Macho Man' Randy Savage at WrestleMania VIII. Despite Vince McMahon rejecting his request, The Nature Boy ended up blading anyway. It added to the title match and made it a better affair, for most people.

McMahon was livid at what had transpired between Flair and Savage. He even fined both men around $5000 each. This happened despite Bret Hart getting away with it earlier on the show. He managed to convince everyone that he bled the hard way during his match with Roddy Piper, when he actually bladed too.

This was not the last time Vince McMahon laid out a fine for a major spot he hated at WrestleMania.

