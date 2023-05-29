5 wrestlers who can end Goldberg's career - Seemingly unbeatable WWE star, rising NXT talent

Could a WWE Hall of Famer's career be coming to an end? Things certainly appear to be pointing in that direction. Bill Goldberg has admitted he is looking to have a retirement match and is reportedly in talks to make it happen.

There's a lot of speculation regarding where the bout could take place, what company may put on the match, and who Goldberg's potential opponent could be. Many are hoping that it will take place in World Wrestling Entertainment, but it could end up going down in a different promotion or even in a different country altogether.

This article will look at five possible opponents for the former WCW Champion if he were to have a retirement match. The bulk represents WWE, but there is an intriguing name from another wrestling company who could fight Da Man in the legend's last-ever bout.

Below are five wrestlers who can possibly end Goldberg's career.

#5. Roman Reigns is the top star in the industry

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the top star in all of pro wrestling. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and recently passed the impressive milestone of holding a world title for over 1,000 days straight.

The Tribal Chief and Bill Goldberg are not strangers. They were meant to clash at WrestleMania 36, but the pandemic forced Roman Reigns to miss the big show. They then later fought at Elimination Chamber 2022, which was also Goldberg's last match in WWE.

Given their history, a rematch could make sense. If Goldberg wants to go out on top, there's no bigger match for him than The Head of The Table. If Roman is no longer champion by that time, he could lose to the Hall of Famer, or Reigns could get one more win to further pad his legacy.

#4. Bron Breakker is the future

Bron Breakker is one of the most dominant stars on NXT. He was the face of the brand during the NXT 2.0 re-brand and continued to be once it returned to being the black & gold brand. He's also a two-time NXT Champion.

The son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron doesn't have any direct history with Goldberg. Still, both his father and uncle have feuded with Goldberg in the past, plus both stars use the Spear.

If Goldberg truly wants to help the WWE and pro wrestling as a whole, the best way to do so is by putting over a young star on his way out. Bron is inevitably joining the main roster, and what better way to make a splash than by retiring the WCW legend?

#3. Goldberg's last match could take place in AEW with Wardlow

While the biggest possible way for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion to retire is with WWE, there's no guarantee that his last match will be with the Stamford-based promotion. Instead, Goldberg may choose to have his retirement match elsewhere.

The big star could have a one-off special with Conrad Thompson. Conrad was the brains behind Ric Flair's Last Match special event last year and could do the same for Da Man. He could also end up going to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW doesn't have the viewership that WWE does and typically draws far fewer fans, but they do have a massive event coming up in the United Kingdom.

If both AEW and Goldberg wanted to make a splash, Da Man's last match could be against All Elite's powerful Wardlow. Comparisons have been made between the two before, so why not act on it if the opportunity is presented?

#2. Solo Sikoa could use the rub

Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is one of the most powerful and intense superstars in WWE. He first joined the main roster last summer when he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He's been an imposing force ever since.

The powerful Samoan hasn't yet interacted with Goldberg, but as noted, Roman Reigns has. Given that Solo's family dislike Da Man, it would only make sense for Sikoa to also dislike the WWE Hall of Famer.

Just as with Bron, Solo could greatly benefit by ending Goldberg's career. He's been nearly undefeated since joining the main roster, which could only benefit their story leading to an epic clash. Solo defeating Goldberg could be what catapults him to a world title.

#1. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have a storied history in WWE

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the single most dominant superstar in WWE based on his booking. He rose to the top in 2002, left on top in 2004, and then returned almost a decade later. In the ten years or so since The Beast has dominated the company.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have a lot of history. Goldberg's return match in WWE was against Lesnar, where he shockingly defeated Brock in quick fashion. They then continued their feud to WrestleMania. They also battled way back in time at WrestleMania 20.

Given how much history both men have together in World Wrestling Entertainment, it would be a fitting way for Goldberg's career to end. Lesnar would likely have no problem putting over Da Man, officially ending their series and Goldberg's career once and for all.

