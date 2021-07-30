5 wrestlers who could retire Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho's AEW run has been pivotal in helping establish All Elite Wrestling as a major player in the wrestling business. Not only did he legitimize the company simply by being there, but he elevated their world title and has spent his time since losing it building up new stars for the company.

His leadership of the Inner Circle, and eventual spawning of The Pinnacle has led AEW to use a plethora of talent in a months-long feud that has allowed everyone involved to shine in some way.

Dear @thekingnickgage,



Please don’t kill our narrator tonight on @AEWonTNT, @IAmJericho needs to record with us next week 🙏 Thanks.



Watch Season 3’s ‘The Ultra Violence of Nick Gage’ for free on @vicetv here: https://t.co/LnwaSvxbBG pic.twitter.com/N5xWHPVnwq — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 28, 2021

However, Jericho's current storyline, where he completes a series of challenges set by MJF to finally get a one-on-one match with the young upstart, certainly feels like the closing of a chapter in Jericho's career.

With that in mind, here are five wrestlers who could be the one to retire Chris Jericho from AEW. It's worth noting that some of these are very likely, and some of them are not, but they're just fun hypotheticals!

#5. MJF beats Chris Jericho after months of build-up forcing him to retire from wrestling

Chris Jericho and MJF's feud has been an ongoing storyline in AEW since the company's beginning, with the pair initially working together as part of the Inner Circle before MJF turned on Jericho and formed The Pinnacle.

A clash between the two has been several months in the making and we're reaching towards a crescendo at the moment with Jericho being forced to undertake several 'trials' to earn the right to face MJF in singles action.

It would make sense, then, for this entire storyline to end with Jericho going out on his back to put over the younger heel in MJF, who has been earmarked for stardom in professional wrestling.

