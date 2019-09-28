5 Wrestlers that never break character

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 851 // 28 Sep 2019, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

In 2019, the phrase "kayfabe is dead" is likely more of a given rather than an occasional truth, as fans and pro wrestlers alike have given up on maintaining kayfabe outside of the ring with the idea of pro wrestling being a "work" becoming more and more culturally understood.

We live in a day and age where pro wrestlers such as Steve Austin, Chris Jericho and more have podcasts in which they reveal backstage details about putting matches together, they openly "break character" and speak as themselves, and insight into the inner-workings of the business has never been so readily available.

Despite the concept of kayfabe being mostly dead in 2019, there are a handful of pro wrestlers out there who continue to "work" fans both in and out of the ring, in order to progress not only storylines but in order to strengthen the belief in their respective characters.

Given the above, let's take a look at 5 pro wrestlers that never (or very rarely) break character.

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker

In recent years, fans have been treated to occasional breaks of character from future WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, but for the better part of his decades-long career, The Dead Man has remained as enigmatic outside of the ring as he is inside of the ring.

The Undertaker has had a few "gimmick" changes throughout his career, playing The American Badass biker version of 'Taker, playing the Big Evil heel version of 'Taker, and altering his classic Undertaker look throughout the years as seen in the photo above.

But while character tweaks might have been a mainstay for The Undertaker throughout the years, one thing which has always remained constant is that fans rarely caught a glimpse of Mark Calaway, the real-life man who plays the iconic Undertaker in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT