5 wrestlers The Undertaker never faced one-on-one on TV

The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic superstars of all-time in WWE. The Deadman is known all around the world, and his career has spanned more than three decades. There is nobody like The Undertaker, it is unlikely there will be anyone quite like him in the future.

The Undertaker has faced many of the all-time greats the industry has to offer, even facing many up-and-comers throughout his career. Surprisingly, during his thirty-year career, there were some elite opponents The Undertaker never faced one-on-one.

That being said, let's take a look at five wrestlers The Undertaker never faced one-on-one inside the squared circle.

#5. The Undertaker vs. Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero

The Undertaker crossed paths with Eddie Guerrero just a handful of times during his career. The main match was the Fatal 4-Way WWE Championship at SmackDown's Armageddon pay-per-view in 2004 which also featured JBL and Booker T. They faced each other four times one-on-one on a run of house shows in August 2005, with The Undertaker winning all four matches.

Tragically, Eddie passed away at the age of 38 in 2005, and the dream match never became a reality on TV. Imagine The Deadman and his gimmick against the man who loves to lie, cheat and steal. The feud itself would have been epic. Both men are regarded as two of the best of their time, and it is sad that we didn't get to see them lock horns one-on-one.

The match itself would have been WrestleMania worthy, that would have the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. We doubt Eddie would have been the one to end the streak, but we would have loved every minute of him trying to find a way to beat The Undertaker.

Sasha Banks, who idolizes Eddie Guerrero, spoke to WWE India about 'Latino Heat':

"Watching him on WWE was the reason why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. He is everything that just made me connect to this world and made me find myself as a person and gave me my sole purpose in my career. I thank Eddie Guerrero for everything. He really laid the foundation for what I think a wrestler should be to the WWE and to the world. He is incredible. He is the best," Sasha Banks said. (h/t ewrestling)

Sadly, we missed a lot of Eddie classics that would have made us fall in love with him even more. The match against The Undertaker is up there as one that we would have loved to see on our screens.

