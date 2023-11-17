5 wrestlers Triple H allegedly disliked at first in WWE

Triple H cemented his status as one of WWE's all-time greats before becoming a member of the creative team. While most superstars share positive stories about The Game in interviews, others have disclosed details about people having real-life heat with WWE's Chief Content Officer.

On one occasion, the 14-time world champion became so frustrated with a rookie superstar that he refused to share a car ride with him ever again. Another time, Vince McMahon's son-in-law apparently confronted one of his most iconic rivals behind the scenes.

In this article, let's count down five wrestlers the D-Generation X member allegedly disliked at first in WWE.

#5. Triple H allegedly disliked Nick Mitchell

In 2006, The Spirit Squad appeared regularly on WWE television. The group of kayfabe male cheerleaders consisted of Johnny Jeter, Kenny Dykstra, Mike Mondo, Nick Mitchell, and Nick Nemeth.

Rene Dupree was a member of the WWE roster when The Spirit Squad feuded with D-Generation X. The two-time Tag Team Champion revealed on his Cafe de Rene YouTube channel that The Game "hated" Mitchell.

Jeter also appeared on the show with Dupree. He said Mitchell lacked experience compared to the other Spirit Squad members, which meant he struggled to earn respect from his fellow wrestlers.

#4. Triple H allegedly disliked Chris Jericho

In 1999, Chris Jericho joined WWE after three years in WCW. The two companies were considered arch-rivals at the time, largely because their flagship shows, RAW and Nitro, went head-to-head on Monday nights.

Jericho and Triple H famously disliked each other for several years after they began working together in WWE. On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, Jericho said The King of Kings initially disliked him because he was considered a "WCW guy."

The AEW star, who is now friends with his former rival, clarified that he always wanted to work for WWE instead of WCW.

#3. Triple H allegedly disliked The Rock

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE. Although they always had great chemistry in the ring, the same could not be said behind the scenes.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart said on the 81 Podcast that The Game "hated" his co-worker and "wanted to ruin him." The Rock's television sitcom, Young Rock, even referenced their real-life tension in season three, episode eight. In one scene, HHH's character confronted The Great One after a miscommunication during a promo.

Years later, the legendary opponents put their differences aside and became good friends.

#2. Triple H allegedly disliked Mark Jindrak

In 2003, Batista tore his right triceps muscle shortly after joining Evolution. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon suggested former WCW star Mark Jindrak as a replacement for The Animal, but not everyone liked the idea.

Triple H wanted Jindrak to travel with himself, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair to see if the new-look quartet had good chemistry on the road. Unfortunately, Jindrak failed to pass the test.

The Game said on WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression that riding with Jindrak was "like being in a car with a third grader." From that day on, he refused to travel with the up-and-coming star again and would not let him join Evolution.

#1. Triple H allegedly disliked CM Punk

On the night of his 2014 WWE walkout, CM Punk refused to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30. In a heated backstage conversation, he said WWE's Chief Content Officer should have lost to him previously at Night of Champions 2011.

Punk also stated on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast that The Game disliked him from the start of his WWE career.

Legendary commentator Jim Ross confirmed Punk's claim on his Grilling JR podcast. He said The King of Kings once complained about The Straight Edge Superstar's physique in a backstage meeting.

Can you think of any other people HHH allegedly disliked at first? Let us know in the comments section below.

