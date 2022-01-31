5 wrestlers Triple H helped to build in WWE

Triple H is a certified first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

The Game has earned a reputation for putting himself above every other superstar to the point of burial. The golden shovel is something synonymous with the Cerebral Assassin.

However, many fans would be surprised with the list of bonafide legends that Triple H has helped throughout their careers.

The Game rose through the ranks alongside The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He also crossed paths with The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Shawn Michaels. Triple H played an important role after the Attitude Era to help shape the Ruthless Aggression and PG eras that followed.

The King of Kings has provided an even bigger contribution as the creator and executive producer of NXT. He has helped build the future and has his fingerprints all over the current main roster. Over the years, many have been assisted by The Game in the ring and outside of it.

In this article, let's take a look at five wrestlers Triple H has helped build in WWE.

5) Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was always one of the very best in-ring workers in the company since his arrival in 2000. His technical wrestling expertise grew and started to be recognized by more fans.

By the start of 2004, Benoit was one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion and won the Royal Rumble Match.

His Road To WrestleMania 20 became tumultuous, with World Heavyweight Champion Triple H and Shawn Michaels looking to settle their long-standing rivalry. This made Benoit's one-on-one world title opportunity a triple threat.

Despite Michaels being in the match, it was Triple H himself who tapped out to Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 20.

This victory at the end of The Showcase of the Immortals solidified Benoit as the main event player he always was and top star for WWE.

Defeating Triple H after lengthy stints with the top prize made Benoit an unquestionable fan favorite for the remainder of his career.

