5 wrestlers with most WWE Intercontinental Title wins

Who has won the IC title the most times?

The Intercontinental Title has had a clear lineage ever since Pat Patterson became the inaugural champion after winning a fictional tournament in Rio de Janeiro. Unlike the Heavyweight title in the WWE which has gone through different incarnations and has split into two to cater to the brand split, the IC Title has rarely been messed with, save for a few design changes.

Who is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time? Many consider Randy Savage's iconic 414-day run as the best especially considering that it ended with a five star classic against Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania 3.

What about the Honky Tonk Man with his record 454-day reign? or Pedro Morales and his two title reigns that lasted a record 619 days (combined)? While there is no clear answer, this article takes a look at the wrestlers who have won the IC Title the highest number of times.

This does not guarantee that the wrestlers who appear on the list are indeed the greatest IC champions of all time. Case in point - both the Honky Tonk Man and Randy Savage won the title just the one time, but they both reigned with the title for a longer time period than the man who holds the record for winning the belt the most number of times.

#5 Rob Van Dam - 6

RVD has won the IC title 6 times

We start the list with Rob Van Dam who has won the IC Title on 6 separate occassions. While that puts him at #5 in terms of reigns, he is only at #25 considering the cumulative days he spent as the Champion. Only one of his six runs lasted more than two months, but Van Dam did bring a certain prestige to the title when he beat William Regal to win it at WrestleMania 18.

RVD's regins came at a time when the Championship was a much sought after secondary title and Mr.Monday Night was booked strongly during this period. Van Dam had title feuds with the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Shelton Benjamin and Chris Jericho - he would drop the title to all of them, but would also regain the belt and win those feuds.

Van Dam would also put over a young Randy Orton in 2003 during the latter's 'Legend killer' persona, dropping the belt to Orton in a brutal match. The title rub kickstarted Orton's singles career, but Van Dam played the sympathetic baby face role to perfection.

Van Dam's final Intercontinental reign came 13 years ago, just before WWE pushed him to the main event role with that memorable Money in the Bank cash-in against John Cena at ECW One night stand. RVD might not have been able to stay in that spot for long, but he sure made his mark in the company.

