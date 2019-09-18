5 Wrestling couples who proposed in the middle of the ring in real-life

How many of these couples actually made it down the aisle?

Wrestling is a business that has grown to include millions of stars all over the world ever since the early days when Vince McMahon's father was at the top of the pyramid. Since then many women have been able to join the business and now more couples are making a name for themselves in the industry than ever before.

Many couples are able to make it to WWE, like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who met on the independent circuit and married back in 2016 just before LeRae was able to join the company alongside her husband.

WWE has cashed in on the popularity of their wrestlers' personal life over the years thanks to Total Divas and Total Bellas, but WWE isn't the only place that includes couples since some of them have decided to declare their love in the center of the ring over the years and here are just five.

#5 Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer

Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer married earlier this year

Ember Moon has taken the WWE Women's Division by storm over the past few years, as a former NXT Women's Champion, she had some incredible battles with Asuka throughout her time in the developmental territory before she was promoted to the main roster last year.

Moon had quite the career on the Independent Circuit before she was signed by WWE since this was where she met her long-time partner Matthew Palmer who is also an Independent star.

The couple had been dating for several years when Palmer brought his girlfriend to Anarchy Championship Wrestling having lied about the couple needing to do a promo in the ring, he then proposed to his tag team partner and Moon accepted.

The couple finally managed to tie the knot earlier this year in a Game of Thrones inspired ceremony.

