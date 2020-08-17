5 Wrestling marriages that ended in divorce

Over the years there have been many successful marriages that have made headlines in the wrestling world. The likes of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Brock Lesnar and Sable, Edge and Beth Phoenix, and even Undertaker and Michelle McCool have set a president for marriages that were made to last.

Whilst many couples have shown that it's possible to meet your soulmate on the road, there are many others who were unable to make their marriage last.

In the past, there have been a number of wrestling marriages that have ended in divorce.

#5 Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

Darby Allin has become a popular star in All Elite Wrestling over the past year and it's become well-known in that time that the high-flying star is married to fellow star Priscilla Kelly.

Kelly has made a handful of appearances on AEW TV herself throughout the past year. Allin and the controversial star married back in November 2018 and a little over 18 months later, the couple recently announced that their marriage had ended in a divorce.

Kelly made the announcement on her Twitter page where she released a statement that revealed that the couple believed that they were "not compatible together as people."

The last few months have been extremely difficult, and there’s been a lot of questions. Not only due to Covid and the loss of work for myself, but also due to the fact that Darby and I have been going through a divorce. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we’ve come to the conclusion that we are just not compatible together as people. We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what’s best for both of us and our well-being. I hope to see him continue his rise in the entertainment industry and take the world by storm as he already is. As for me, it’s time to begin a new chapter.

Darby Allin never made an official post on the matter, but retweeted Kelly's post on Twitter.