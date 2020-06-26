5 Wrestling weapons in WWE which are real and 5 which are not

With Extreme Rules around the corner, let's take a look at the secrets behind the weapons used in WWE!

WWE Superstars have used several types of weapons throughout history!

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

It's tough being a WWE Superstar!

Weapons have been a huge part of pro-wrestling and WWE fans love whenever the Superstars pull out a weapon during a match. It is one of those elements that add to the intensity and impact of the match. No doubt, gimmick matches like TLC and Money in the Bank are fan favorites as WWE Superstars are free to use many weapons in the most creative way possible, which is a treat for the viewers.

But have you ever wondered whether all these weapons used by WWE are real or not? Well, it turns out that there are some WWE weapons which are 100% real, while there are some others, which WWE tampers with to make them safe. In any case, WWE Superstars are at a risk while using all of them.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the secrets behind the WWE weapons! Be sure to let me know which one is your favorite?

#5 Real: Thumbtacks

Chris Jericho being thrown on thumbtacks looks really painful...his face says it all...OUCH! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/vyDRMOOy82 — . (@elizabeth4everr) May 23, 2016

Thumbtacks are arguably one of the most dangerous and scariest weapons used by WWE Superstars during matches. And this makes it even more shocking to know that the thumbtacks used are indeed real.

While these were very common in the Attitude Era, we don't really see them much on WWE Programming these days, except in the Asylum match between Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho at Extreme Rules 2016 where The Lunatic Fringe planted Y2J back first into a pile of thumbtacks. Ouch!

As revealed by several WWE Superstars, the more painful part is removing those thumbtacks after the match, and as you may have guessed, the pain lasts for more than a week.

Advertisement

#5 Not Real: Tables

Tables are one of the most commonly used weapons in WWE with the likes of Dudley Boyz making them very famous. WWE also has a special stipulation match dedicated to tables where you win by putting your opponent through one. Other than that, tables are used on several occasions during all the versions of a no disqualification match, which often leads to a huge pop from the crowd in attendance.

What many fans might not know is that WWE uses very thin wood to make these tables. The legs of the tables are also very apart, due to which when a wrestler lands in the middle of the table, it breaks with an explosive sound, making the spot look more impactful. In truth, tables are one of the safest WWE weapons but precaution needs to be taken.

1 / 5 NEXT