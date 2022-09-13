5 WWE legends who have never wrestled in Saudi Arabia

WWE has made more than a few trips overseas to Saudi Arabia for “Super Showdown” and “Crown Jewel” events, respectively. These events are seen as a huge deal for the company, drawing huge cash from an attendance and ticket sales standpoint.

WWE has had some legendary matches, such as Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and also matches that were great on paper but didn’t deliver as expected (Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction).

However, more than a handful of WWE Legends have appeared at Crown Jewel and Super Showdown but never wrestled in front of fans in Saudi Arabia.

Today, we look at five of the biggest WWE Legends and/or Hall of Famers of all time who have never wrestled in the country.

#5 – WWE's "Most Electricfying Man in Sports Entertainment" - The Rock

The Rock has wrestled in front of millions of fans across the world, but never in Saudi Arabia.

“The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” is also one of the most captivating and entertaining Superstars of all-time. The Rock is semi-retired from the wrestling business, outside of the occasional appearance in WWE either live or via satellite.

The Rock’s last official match to date for WWE was a squash match at WrestleMania 29 against Erick Rowan. Despite rumors of him competing at WrestleMania 39 against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, nothing has been confirmed as of writing.

#4 – "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair wrestled in his last match in July 2022

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair recently retired from the wrestling business and is likely to never step foot inside a wrestling ring again. But did you know there were talks at one point about Flair wrestling in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel?

During the 2019 build-up to Crown Jewel, both Flair and his longtime rival, “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, were building towards a huge 10-man tag match, with each legend choosing 5 WWE Superstars to represent each other at the event.

At one point, there was a discussion internally of having both Hogan and Flair compete in the match (or at least get physically involved) but those plans were off the table courtesy of Vince McMahon, who feared for Flair’s health due to his pacemaker.

#3 – "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan

Could you imagine "Hulkamania" running wild in Saudi Arabia?

“The Immortal” Hulk Hogan has unofficially retired from the wrestling business, having wrestled his last official match to date back to 2010 against Sting at TNA’s Bound for Glory event. However, Hogan suffered multiple back surgeries that rendered him incapable of wrestling at the same level he could before.

As mentioned above, there were plans for Hogan and Ric Flair to at least be physically involved in the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel, but those plans never materialized. Hogan would still make an appearance for the event but never performed inside the WWE ring in Saudi Arabia.

#2 – Kurt Angle

Unpaid Critic @Unpaid__Critic



which proves his rating system belongs in the trash and has no credibility KURT ANGLE has never received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer,which proves his rating system belongs in the trash and has no credibility KURT ANGLE has never received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer,which proves his rating system belongs in the trash and has no credibility 👎 https://t.co/N27tPCd1EO

“The Olympic Gold Medalist” had retired from WWE at WrestleMania 35, having wrestled in his final match against Baron Corbin. Kurt Angle’s numerous injuries to his neck and back caught up with him over the years, rendering Angle to be a shell of the man he once was inside the squared circle.

The one thing Kurt Angle got to do (to date) was wrestle a match in Saudi Arabia. As they say in the wrestling business: “never say never”. While we can’t rule out a slim chance that Angle could work one more match down the road, it seems highly unlikely that we will ever see Angle inside a WWE ring, much less competing at Crown Jewel.

#1 – John Cena

russgoat_0 @Russgoat_04 Y’all think John Cena can still go in the ring? Y’all think John Cena can still go in the ring? https://t.co/CHt6hHtlob

John Cena has wrestled in multiple countries throughout his career in the company. He is a 16-time World Champion and has done practically everything that can be done and achieved in the company. However, one thing Cena is yet to do is wrestle at Crown Jewel.

John Cena is still in great shape and is wrestling with the company on a part-time basis due to his hectic schedule filming for television shows and Hollywood movies. The chances that we can get to see the leader of the “Cenation” wrestle in Saudi Arabia are not low.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA