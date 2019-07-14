×
5 WWE Attitude Era stars you didn't know are still wrestling

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
1.35K   //    14 Jul 2019, 15:05 IST

The World's Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock recently returned to the ring after years away
The World's Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock recently returned to the ring after years away

The Attitude Era is hailed by many fans as the greatest period of wrestling. Depending on how you look at it, the era lasted from November 1997 (the debut of the Mr. McMahon character) to April 2001 with WrestleMania 17.

During those three and a half years, the company reached a level of mainstream popularity never seen before, as new stars who would later become icons of the industry got their first big breaks. The period saw the rise of names like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane and Triple H all win their first world titles, and though it's been nearly 20 years since the Attitude Era ceased, there are still remnants of this Golden period today.

Here are five WWE Attitude Era stars you (probably) didn't know are still wrestling to this day.

#5: D'Lo Brown

Brown was the very first man to hold the European and Intercontinental titles at the same time
Brown was the very first man to hold the European and Intercontinental titles at the same time

A staple of the mid-card, D'Lo Brown is perhaps best remembered for his time with the Nation of Domination, often playing second fiddle to bigger stars like Farooq and The Rock. When not a part of the group, Brown would enjoy singles success, becoming the first man to capture the 'EuroContinental' title: holding both the European and Intercontinental gold at the same time.

After the Attitude Era, Brown stayed with WWE until 2003, and returned briefly in 2008, displaying the same athleticism he showcased a decade ago.

More recently, Brown has been working closely with Impact Wrestling, recently being hired by the company as a producer. Despite this role, Brown continues to take bookings on the independent scene, as he continues to prove that age (he's 46) is just a number.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling D-Generation X Ken Shamrock X-Pac History of WWE
