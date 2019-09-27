5 WWE Attitude Era Superstars currently in AEW

Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), spearheaded by Tony Khan, was launched earlier this year as an alternative to WWE. AEW are set to debut their weekly show on October 2, which will go head-to-head with WWE's NXT show.

The AEW roster consists of several top-class wrestlers who have impressed in the indies, and also some familiar faces who have either been a part of WWE or Impact Wrestling.

The competition between AEW and WWE has been compared to that of WWE and WCW in the late 90s, a time when pro wrestling was hugely popular with both promotions pushing the boundaries and putting out an exciting product weekly.

WWE eventually won the Monday Night Wars in the Attitude Era which led to several Superstars becoming household names.

There are a few Superstars from the Attitude Era who have been signed by AEW and will play a key part in the ring as well as backstage. Let's take a look at 5 WWE Attitude Era Superstars currently in AEW:

#5 Dustin Rhodes (Goldust)

Dustin Rhodes, the brother of Cody Rhodes, and the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, had a good mid-card career in WWE, winning the tag team titles, Intercontinental Championship, as well as the Hardcore Championship on 9 occasions.

His Goldust character was unique and was a big part of the Attitude Era. In fact, he was a part of WCW and WWE during the Monday Night Wars, switching between the two promotions four different times in the 90s and early 00s.

After returning to WWE in 2013 for a fifth time, he had a six-year stint with Vince McMahon's promotion before leaving to join his brother at AEW earlier this year. He has so far featured in two matches in AEW, the first a singles match against his brother, and then teaming with his brother to take on The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen.

