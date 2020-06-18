5 WWE babyfaces who work better as heels

Some babyfaces work much better as bad guys in WWE.

These Superstars have had excellent runs as heels in the past.

Some Superstars just click as heels.

It is no secret that it is easier to be a heel in today's wrestling landscape than to be a babyface. Superstars get more freedom in their promos as villains, allowing them to get flexible and improve as characters. Also, WWE has a track record of booking heels better than babyfaces in recent history.

And while some stars are more comfortable as the good guy, the majority of WWE's roster seems much better while playing the bad guy. There are even a few current babyfaces who work better in the opposite role.

This does not necessarily mean that they are bad babyfaces or they are set to turn heel, but it is evident that they have achieved more success as villains in WWE. Some of these Superstars have not been faces for very long, but their abilities and achievements as heels were far greater.

Here are five WWE babyfaces who work better as heels.

#5 Braun Strowman

They will never be finished with each other.

His work on both sides of WWE's character gauge has been pretty good, but it is hard to argue that Braun Strowman was at his best as a heel. Sure, his popularity was reaching astronomical levels after he turned face, but WWE never really pulled the trigger on him. Even Strowman's current run as Universal Champion hasn't been the greatest.

The Monster Among Men was phenomenal as a heel, especially alongside Roman Reigns. The two of them had a series of exciting and brutal matches in 2017. Strowman's destructive mannerisms as a bad guy were what got him over with the WWE fans. However, he is not always suited to being a heel.

In 2018, while still being incredibly over, Strowman turned heel to feud with the Big Dog once again. Only this time, it did not click. He enlisted the help of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, while never really acting like the killer he previously was.

Braun Strowman could turn heel again, but only if WWE books him like the unstoppable monster he was back then. He would even be an excellent first rival for Reigns when he returns to WWE.

