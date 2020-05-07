5 WWE heels who work better as babyfaces

Some Superstars are quite simply, the good guys.

Being a babyface in WWE is a tricky prospect, as Superstars would need to follow a more rigid structure while cutting promos. There have been occasions when fans have not been that invested in a certain face, with a heel turn being an easy solution.

If given the choice, most WWE Superstars would likely prefer to be a heel.

There are several heels in the company who should remain as such throughout their WWE careers, but some current villains would do better as babyfaces. Most of them have been faces for an extended period of time, with some only recently turning evil.

These Superstars do not necessarily have the malice and mean streak required to prosper as a heel. Their strengths lie over in the babyface side, with a turn being beneficial for most of them.

Here five WWE heels who work better as babyfaces.

#5 Johnny Gargano

It is still early days.

To be fair, Johnny Gargano has not been a heel for very long. But looking at how well his babyface run has been in NXT, it will take a monumental effort for the 'Rebel Heart' to be better as a heel. This is also not the first time Gargano went bad on the black-and-gold brand.

Back in the fall of 2018, Gargano turned heel due to frustrations in failing to beat Tommaso Ciampa. However, despite some great matches with the likes of Aleister Black and Ricochet, it did not hit the mark and ended up confusing WWE fans.

Also, Gargano was one of the greatest babyfaces in NXT history. His excellent wrestling skills coupled with his tremendous heart and ability to garner sympathy may be enough to ensure that this current run as a villain does not eclipse the peak of Johnny Wrestling, in early 2018.

Hopefully, Gargano does have a successful run on NXT as a heel before he is even considered for a WWE main roster call-up. That being said, he will forever be associated with the good guy role.