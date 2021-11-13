5 WWE backstage stories Jon Moxley revealed in his book

Jon Moxley’s autobiography, MOX, was released on November 2. The AEW star told several stories about people he worked with in WWE, from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, worked with almost every top superstar in WWE during his eight-year run with the company. His book mostly focused on positive stories from his career, with the exception of the criticism he aimed at WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn.

The former Shield member gave a fascinating insight into what life is really like for superstars behind the scenes in WWE. He also discussed the early days of his relationship with Renee Paquette.

In this article, let’s take a look at five backstage WWE stories that Jon Moxley revealed in his book.

#5 Reason why Jon Moxley dislikes Kevin Dunn

Jon Moxley’s Dean Ambrose character won the United States Championship from Kofi Kingston at WWE Extreme Rules 2013. Following the match, Moxley told the referee to “give me my f***ing belt.”

As swearing is forbidden in WWE, Moxley received a warning from WWE producer Road Dogg after he returned backstage. Two days later, he was told by another producer, Michael Hayes, that he needed to apologize to Kevin Dunn.

Moxley issued a heartfelt apology to Dunn and thought their conversation went well. However, the WWE executive producer seemingly did not believe that the then-United States Champion’s apology was sincere enough.

“I thought it was a positive experience. About an hour later, Michael [Hayes] comes up to me in the hallway again. He don’t look happy. ‘Weeell,’ he says, ‘I don’t think … that was the right kind of apology … for the push we wanna give you,’” Moxley wrote.

The former WWE Champion said he was “flabbergasted” by Hayes’ comment, as he genuinely thought Dunn was trying to look out for him. He went on to accuse Dunn of having an “old, rich boys’ club ego.”

