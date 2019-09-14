5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: Hall of Famer sorry for copying The Undertaker, why Sasha Banks took a break

The Undertaker and Sasha Banks featured in this week's news

As any die-hard WWE follower will know, the behind-the-scenes stories that emerge from the sports-entertainment world are sometimes just as interesting as what fans witness on a weekly basis on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Twenty years ago, it would have been difficult for people to find out what their favourite Superstars thought about certain aspects of the business. However, with so many media interviews and other public appearances taking place in 2019, we know more about the WWE roster now than at any time in the company’s history.

This week, for example, a Hall of Famer told a hilarious story about the time that he was forced to apologise to The Undertaker in the Attitude Era, while we also found out the real reason why Sasha Banks took a break earlier this year.

In this article, let’s count down five of the most interesting backstage stories that we learned this week.

#5 Bubba Ray Dudley's apology to The Undertaker

One of the defining moments of The Dudley Boyz’s WWE careers came on an Attitude Era episode of Raw when Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) powerbombed Mae Young off the stage area and through a table.

In the minute that followed the shocking incident, WWE's cameras stayed focused on Bubba’s wide-eyed face as he went into a trance before rolling his eyes into the back of his head.

Almost two decades later, Bully Ray revealed this week on Twitter that he received a phone call the next night at a SmackDown taping from The Undertaker, whose “Deadman” character regularly rolled back his eyes in a similar fashion.

“Hey kid, somebody around here already does that eye-roll gimmick.”

Those words from ‘Taker prompted an apology from Bully Ray, who stopped using the “eye-roll gimmick” in WWE.

