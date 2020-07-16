5 children of WWE Superstars who didn't make it out of NXT

There are many WWE children on the main roster at present proving that they have superior wrestling blood in their veins, but there are a number of second-generation stars who were not able to live up to the same hype.

At present, Tamina, Charlotte, Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Natalya, The Usos, and even Roman Reigns are proving their worth as second-generation WWE stars on both RAW and SmackDown.

Whilst there is usually a lot of hype surrounding the debut of a former WWE star's child, many were able to work with NXT under the radar for several months, which is where many of their wrestling journeys come to an end.

#5. Jake Carter - Vader

Big Van Vader was easily one of the most recognizable wrestling personalities of the early 1990s. Even though Vader was unable to go on to win a Championship with WWE in the four years that he spent with the company, it appears that he did manage to inspire his son to follow in his footsteps.

Much like his father, Jake Carter (real name Jesse White) looked for a career in football before deciding to move into the wrestling business. After suffering hip and back injuries, Carter made the transition into wrestling under the tutelage of his father. The duo was then able to team together in Japan in 2010.

In 2011, Carter signed with WWE and was sent to FCW, it was here that he teamed with Corey Graves and won the FCW Tag Team Championships before FCW was rebranded into NXT.

Carter remained with NXT for a year and feuded with the likes of Corey Graves and Xavier Woods before he was released from his contract in 2013.

Vader sadly passed away back in June 2018.