5 WWE couples past and present who have wrestled together

There are many real-life couples who are both working in professional wrestling today. Some work for the same promotion, like Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and in WWE. Others work across different promotions like AEW's Andrade and WWE's Charlotte Flair.

Sometimes those couples even get to work together on screen, as we saw with Rusev and Lana throughout most of their run for WWE until Rusev was released and went to AEW

But, it's not often that a wrestling couple gets to team up together in the wrestling ring and work together. It has happened though! In fact there are five couples who work for WWE, or worked for WWE who have done it.

Here are five WWE couples past and present who have wrestled together

#5. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green wrestled together outside of WWE

Chelsea Green returns to IMPACT Wrestling, teams with Matt Cardona at Slammiversaryhttps://t.co/bU6pd4m6Lf — POST Wrestling (@POSTwrestling) July 18, 2021

At IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary, Matt Cardona and a mystery partner were going to do battle against Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers in an intergender match.

There was a ton of speculation as to who Cardona's mystery partner, with the former WWE United States Champion having some fun on Twitter by revealing who it wouldn't be.

It would, obviously, turn out to be his real-life partner Chelsea Green. The pair would go on to pick up the win on Green's re-debut with IMPACT.

Cardona wrestled in WWE as Zack Ryder with the aforementioned US Title win the height of his success, whereas Green's WWE run was marred by injuries and never really got going until her release.

Edited by Greg Bush