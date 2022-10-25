5 WWE couples who could team up to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix are among the most fierce couples in WWE history. It's rare for a husband-wife combination to be top stars in the industry, and it's virtually unheard of for them both to be Hall of Famers. There's never been a Hall of Fame couple who can still compete to the level the pair can.

Beth Phoenix is a four-time champion in WWE. She has held the Divas Championship and the Women's Title on three occasions. Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Rated R Superstar has held over thirty titles in World Wrestling Entertainment. He's also won the Royal Rumble twice, Money in the Bank, and the King of the Ring. He joined the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Given their incredible success, the pair are, in many ways, the standard bearer for couples in pro wrestling. Despite that, there are numerous other wrestling couples in the company. Could one of these teams challenge the Hall of Fame duo? Could another pair become the most decorated couple in the promotion?

Below are five WWE couples who could team up to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix.

#5. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae would make for exciting underdogs

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are one of the newest married couples to hit the scene in WWE after returning to the company this fall. The two were previously united on NXT TV but were never on the main roster until this year. Johnny Wrestling and Candice Wrestling were married in 2016.

Due to their limited time on the main roster, neither star has yet managed to capture a title. Still, Candice is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. During his time on the black-and-gold brand, Johnny has held the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and NXT Tag Team Titles.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae could be an incredible match. While Johnny and Candice are outmatched in size and experience on the biggest stage, they're quick, crafty, and fantastic wrestlers with plenty of their own experience to back up their skills. The bout could go in either couple's direction.

#4. Corey Graves could come out of retirement and could team up with Carmella on television

The duo of Corey Graves and Carmella may seem like an odd choice. The newlyweds haven't teamed up together, and most fans only know Graves as a commentator.

The tatted-up star wrestled for quite some time before being sidelined with a career-ending injury in 2014. Earlier this year, however, Corey revealed that he's been medically cleared to compete.

While Carmella and Corey Graves have no history as a tag team in the ring, both are accomplished tag team wrestlers. The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's champion, while Graves held tag team gold on NXT.

Beth Phoenix and Edge would likely outmatch their opposition if this mixed tag team match were to take place. While Carmella is underrated and crafty in the ring, she probably can't handle Beth's raw power and experience.

Graves' ring rust would undoubtedly leave him struggling against an accomplished Hall of Famer. Still, the match would be a first-time-ever affair and one worth checking out.

#3. The Miz and Maryse may want a rematch

The Miz and Maryse

Maryse and The Miz were married back in 2014 but first met in the previous decade through The Diva Search. They've held around 22 championships while in WWE, although The A-Lister also held gold in various developmental territories.

Unlike the other matches on this list, The Miz and Maryse vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix has happened in the past. The two couples battled at the 2022 Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, Missouri. The Hall of Fame couple ultimately walked away from the epic mixed tag team match as the winners.

Knowing The It Couple's personalities, their loss likely eats away at them to this very day. Both stars have ginormous egos and like to pretend they're the greatest thing walking the planet.

The Miz and Maryse may challenge Edge and Beth to a rematch to try to save face. Unfortunately, the outcome will likely be the same unless Tommaso Ciampa helps The A-Lister's team win.

#2. Karrion Kross and Scarlett make for an intimidating combination

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are one of the more heavily featured couples in WWE today and were married earlier this year in 2022. Despite only recently being wed, the two have been united for quite some time, including when Karrion Kross was the NXT Champion.

Edge vs. Karrion Kross feels like a bout that will inevitably happen at a major Premium Live Event before the Hall of Famer hangs up the boots. If they do have a rivalry, Scarlett could potentially interfere in their match, as she's known to do. The difference in this scenario is that unlike Drew McIntyre and other opponents of Kross' in the past, Edge has backup.

Beth Phoenix vs. Scarlett is likely to be a one-sided match, but it would be foolish for fans to completely discount the sneaky and sinister Scarlett. If the two couples unite for a mixed tag team match, the winners may be determined by which side is willing to be more underhanded and opportunistic.

Edge and Kross will both do whatever it takes to win, as will Scarlett. Will Beth's morality cost her team the win?

#1. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are arguably the top couple in WWE

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins married in 2021 and are two of the top stars in the industry today. It could be argued that Big Time Becks is the best and most popular female star in the industry, possibly in history. The Architect has been one of WWE's most consistent and prolific stars for a decade.

The couple have a combined sixteen title reigns on the main roster alone, yet alone in NXT and the independent wrestling scene.

Given their individual success, it could be argued that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the top full-time couple in WWE today. Beth had only wrestled once in 2022, but Big Time Becks was full-time until her arm injury took her out of action.

It'd be an incredible bout if the Rollins-Lynch pairing battled the Hall of Famers. Seth and Edge had a stellar feud last year, while The Man vs. The Glamazon is a dream match for many fans. The bout could be held at a major event, and fans would undoubtedly be heavily invested.

